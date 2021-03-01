Breaking News
Sandra Whalen joins WSFS Institutional Services as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer

March 01, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandra Whalen has joined WSFS Institutional Services®, a division of WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Reporting to WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer Arthur J. Bacci, Whalen’s primary focus is to strengthen and grow client relationships, help develop new products and work closely with the Corporate Trust team.

“We are extremely excited to have someone of Sandy’s caliber joining the team,” said Bacci. “Sandy is well known to many on our team, as well as throughout the industry. She has a reputation for her deep industry knowledge and her ability to drive and deliver results and will be a great addition to our Trust Division.”

Whalen brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate trust transaction and relationship management, including working collaboratively across organizations to proactively manage and improve client relationships through her industry expertise and proven market leadership. She joins WSFS from Wells Fargo, where she mostly recently served as Vice President, Business Negotiations Manager.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the dynamic, talented and flexible WSFS team,” said Whalen. “My entire career has been in the corporate trust industry and I look forward to joining a collaborative organization like WSFS to continue to grow its corporate trust business.”

Whalen is a resident of New York.

WSFS Institutional Services®, a division of WSFS Bank, offers owner and indenture trustee services for asset-backed securities, indenture trustees for corporate debt issuances, custody, escrow, verification agent and independent director services, as well as administrative and collateral agents for the leveraged loan market.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
215-864-1795
[email protected]

