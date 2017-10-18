Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sandstone Diagnostics Releases Fertility Risk Assessment Insights Identifying Threats to Male Reproductive Health

Sandstone Diagnostics Releases Fertility Risk Assessment Insights Identifying Threats to Male Reproductive Health

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandstone Diagnostics, a consumer health company providing tools and educational services that empower men to test and improve their reproductive health, released data and insights around health and lifestyle factors that could be causing fertility problems.

“In releasing these insights we hope to build awareness around this devastating crisis men are facing,” said Greg Sommer, Sandstone Co-Founder and CSO. “These are young men who don’t regularly see a doctor. The evidence shows that improving your health and habits early in life can make a big difference for both your reproductive health and overall health.”

The data were gathered since May 2015 via an online Fertility Risk Assessment questionnaire. The ongoing free assessment, which was built with top urologists in male reproductive health, surpassed 10,000 respondents in August 2017 and shows that men are generally overweight, stressed, and not eating or exercising well.

The results, available by free download on the company’s website (https://trakfertility.com/blogs/press/whats-behind-the-decline-in-sperm-counts), are broken down by six lifestyle categories: At Work, At Home, In the Kitchen, At Play, In the Gym, and In the Bedroom.  Example findings pointing to fertility issues include that 65 percent of respondents eat fruits and vegetables less than once per day, 83 percent are frequently or sometimes stressed, their average BMI is 26.4 (overweight) and 60 percent exercise for 20 minutes only once or twice a week or less. The average age of the respondents is 33.
           
Sandstone’s report comes on the heels of research published in July showing that sperm counts in Western men declined by 52 percent from 1973 – 2011.  While more research is needed to pinpoint the causes behind the decline, health and lifestyle factors are often cited as likely major contributors.

Earlier this year, Sandstone launched the Trak Male Fertility Testing System – an FDA-cleared, first-of-its-kind home testing device and mobile app that allows men to track their sperm count at home as they take personalized steps to improve their sperm production and boost a couple’s chances of conception. 

“I’m glad to see Trak is bringing more awareness to this important issue,” said Dr. Joel Batzofin MD, Fertility Specialist and Founder of New York Fertility Services. “The insights in Trak’s report highlight that men should be more aware of the effect that their lifestyle habits may have on their fertility, and the need for men to get tested when couples are trying to conceive.”  

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Sandstone Diagnostics is a Bay Area consumer health company providing tools and educational services that empower men to test and improve their reproductive health. The company’s first product, the Trak® Male Fertility Testing System, is now available. For more information, please visit trakfertility.com

Contact: Frank Tortorici (908) 875-8908

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.