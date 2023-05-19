Sandwich Panels Market Research Report Information by Type (Glass Wool, Rock Wool), Application (Commercial Buildings, Agricultural Buildings), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2030

Sandwich Panels Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sandwich Panels Marke t Information by Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Sandwich Panels Market could thrive at a rate of 8.85% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 4.20 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Sandwich panels are prefabricated construction materials consisting of three layers, namely two outer layers and a core. The outer layers, also known as facings, are made of metal, concrete, or other materials, while the core is made of insulating material such as polystyrene, polyurethane, or rock wool. Sandwich panels are commonly used in the construction industry due to their lightweight, high strength, and insulation properties. They can be used for walls, roofs, and floors in various building types, including industrial, commercial, and residential buildings.

The use of sandwich panels in the construction industry is widespread due to their numerous benefits. Sandwich panels offer excellent thermal insulation, which helps to reduce energy consumption and costs. They are also fire-resistant, durable, and easy to install, which makes them an ideal construction material for various applications. Additionally, sandwich panels can be customized to suit specific building requirements, including size, thickness, and color, making them a popular choice among architects and builders.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Sandwich Panels Logistics industry include

DANA Group of Companies

INVESPANEL SL

Kingspan Group

Nucor Corporation

Assan Panel A.S.

Hoesch Siegerlandwerke GmbH

ArcelorMittal S.A.

MANNI Group

Zhong Jie Group

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Steel Limited

NCI Building Systems Inc.

Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd.

Sintex

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030: USD 4.20 billion CAGR 8.85% CAGR (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Technology, by Application, by Material Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising eco-awareness, Need for green buildings





October 2021

Kingspan Group, one of the top players in the sandwich panels market, launched a new range of insulated panels called QuadCore Evolution. The product is designed to provide superior insulation performance and fire protection while reducing the carbon footprint of buildings. The new panels feature Kingspan’s QuadCore technology, which is a hybrid insulation core that combines advanced polyurethane materials with aerogel to provide improved thermal insulation and fire resistance.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growth of the construction industry in emerging economies, and the rising need for sustainable construction materials. The demand for energy-efficient buildings is driven by rising energy costs and increasing environmental concerns, which are driving building owners and developers to seek energy-efficient building solutions. The growth of the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing infrastructure investments. Additionally, the need for sustainable construction materials is driven by increasing environmental regulations and the growing awareness of the environmental impact of construction activities.

Market Restraints:

One major market restraint for sandwich panels is the high cost of raw materials. The cost of raw materials such as steel, aluminum, and foam has been increasing in recent years, which is affecting the cost of sandwich panels. Additionally, the high cost of transportation and logistics can make it challenging for suppliers to offer competitive pricing, especially in remote regions.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the sandwich panels market. On one hand, the pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, reduced construction activities, and a decline in demand for construction materials, which affected the sandwich panels market. On the other hand, the pandemic has increased the demand for building materials that can improve indoor air quality and support hygiene, which is expected to drive demand for sandwich panels in the post-pandemic period. Moreover, the need for energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials is expected to further drive the demand for sandwich panels in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Glass Wool, Rock Wool

By Application

The Application in the market includes Commercial Buildings, Agricultural Buildings



Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for sandwich panels due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. Europe is the second-largest market due to the stringent environmental regulations and increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in the region. North America is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials and the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in the region.

