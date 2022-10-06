Sandy Munro, Gregg Vane Join CyberLandr’s Advisory Board

Breaking News
Adding their lean design methodology, manufacturing, and project management expertise to CyberLandr’s world-class team.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stream It, Inc., creators of CyberLandr, the disappearing camper for Tesla Cybertruck, announces that world-renowned lean design specialist and manufacturing guru Sandy Munro, along with retired NASA jet propulsion laboratory scientist and strategist Gregg Vane have joined CyberLandr’s advisory board. 

A pioneer in adapting the application of design for the assembly of automotive products, Sandy Munro founded his consultancy, Munro & Associates, Inc., in 1988, where he developed the lean design process. The lean design methodology was initially created to help North American automotive companies utilize concurrent engineering to reach unprecedented levels of global competitiveness.

As an honest critic of product design, Munro has helped companies and industries improve their products and quality. He consulted with Ford, GM, and BMW on various car models and Boeing on the 777 and 787 commercial airplanes. He has also consulted organizations in healthcare and defense. Munro and his team have been valued consultants on CyberLandr since before it debuted.

Vane has had a long and illustrious career at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he was a scientist and strategist on deep space missions for 40 years. He was co-inventor and principal investigator for the first imaging spectrometer, which revolutionized optical remote sensing of the Earth, Moon, Mars, and Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Vane recommended using NASA’s Technology Readiness Level (TRL) system to track and communicate progress on the various procedures required to create CyberLandr, which has proven very useful.

“We are honored and grateful to count these world-class innovators as part of the CyberLandr team,” said Lance King, Stream It, Inc. CEO and CyberLandr Chief Designer. “Their passion and enthusiasm for this product are matched only by our customers’. What impresses me most about Sandy and Gregg is that they have vast experience but aren’t bound by it; rather, they remain innovative and use their experience to enhance and accelerate innovation.”

About CyberLandr™

CyberLandr is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, AI-enhanced, real-time analytics platform that turns video and sensor data into business intelligence. Watch this two-minute video to learn more, or visit www.CyberLandr.com to reserve your own CyberLandr.

