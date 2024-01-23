OLNEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter’s net income compared to the linked quarter was a product of a lower provision for credit losses coupled with lower non-interest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income and non-interest income.

Current quarter’s core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter’s core earnings were positively affected by a lower provision for credit losses, which was offset by lower revenues and an increase in non-interest expense, after excluding the pension settlement expense from the prior quarter.

“Over the past year, we successfully grew core funding, improved liquidity and expanded our client base,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We also launched improved digital banking and online account opening platforms that give our clients more control in how they bank with us.”

“While it was a challenging year given the rate environment and economic uncertainty, we are focused on building on this positive momentum in 2024 and continuing to stay close to our clients,” Schrider added.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2023 decreased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. During the current quarter, the Company reduced its concentration in the investor commercial real estate segment by $33.3 million, while AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased $50.3 million and $50.2 million, respectively. The total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged during this period.

Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023, as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. Decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in small business and title company commercial checking accounts. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by the $265.9 million growth in savings accounts.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter’s increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. Net charge-off activity during the current quarter was insignificant.

Total borrowings were unchanged across all categories at December 31, 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the $3.2 million growth in interest income was more than offset by the $6.6 million increase in interest expense, a result of the competitive rates offered on deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. This decline in the net interest margin was the result of higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customers’ movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing accounts, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 25 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 10 basis points.

Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a credit of $2.6 million compared to a charge of $3.2 million in the previous quarter and $7.9 million in the prior year quarter. The reduction in the provision during the current quarter was attributable to a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments used within the reserve calculation. These factors were partially offset by an individual reserve established on an investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast. In addition, during the current quarter the Company reduced its reserve for unfunded commitments by $0.9 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by greater BOLI income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $2.8 million or 4% compared to the prior year quarter. The previous quarter included an $8.2 million in pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company’s pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% due to higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023 total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Commercial real estate and business loans increased $62.0 million quarter-over-quarter due to the $50.3 million and $50.2 million growth in the AD&C and commercial business loan and lines portfolios, respectively, partially offset by a $33.3 million decline in the investor commercial real estate loan portfolio. Quarter-over-quarter the total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023. During this period noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. The decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was primarily driven by $64.7 million and $54.4 million decrease in small business and title company commercial checking accounts, respectively. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources during the current quarter, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by $265.9 million growth in savings accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $85.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter and represented 92% of the total deposits as of December 31, 2023 compared to 90% at September 30, 2023, reflecting continued stability of the core deposit base. Due to the deposit decline experienced during the current quarter the loan to deposit ratio increased to 103% at December 31, 2023 from 101% at September 30, 2023. Total uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 were approximately 34% of the total deposits.

At December 31, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank’s discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $6.0 billion or 162% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.77% of tangible assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at September 30, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of higher tangible common equity, a product of $10.8 million increase in net retained earnings and a $38.2 million decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities during the current quarter, while tangible assets decreased by $119.2 million.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.92%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $91.8 million, compared to $51.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $39.4 million at December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% compared to 0.46%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter’s increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. These two relationships accounted for $42.4 million of the total $47.9 million of loans placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Only the custodial care relationship required an individual reserve during the current quarter. An individual reserve was recorded earlier in the year on the multifamily residential property relationship. Total net recoveries for the current quarter amounted to $0.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.1 million of net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.4 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 238% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an individual reserve established on the previously discussed investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter’s core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the current quarter’s net income compared to the previous quarter, which included a one-time pension settlement expense of $8.2 million, was a result of lower provision for credit losses partially offset by declines in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $20.3 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $45.3 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans.

The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter reflects the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 49 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 169 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 81 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a charge of $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was a credit of $2.6 million for the current quarter compared to a charge of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $7.9 million. The current quarter’s provision is mainly a reflection of change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an increase in individual reserves driven by one large investor commercial real estate relationship along with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter’s decrease in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by an increase in BOLI income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The previous quarter included $8.2 million of pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company’s pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% driven by a cumulative effect of higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 19% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 4% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the current quarter as compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 19% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses increased 4%.

ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $122.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $166.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $134.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $160.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of the gain recognized on the sale of the Company’s insurance segment during the prior year in combination with the decrease in net interest income and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $72.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $214.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $141.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.67% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.44% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to a credit of $17.6 million as compared to a charge of $34.4 million for 2022. The credit to the provision for the year ended December 31, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the first half of the current year, and the declining probability of economic recession, partially offset by higher individual reserves on our non-accrual loans during the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased 23% to $67.1 million compared to $87.0 million for 2022. During the prior year, the Company realized a $16.5 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 5% or $3.4 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.6 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company’s insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards declined as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income and the $0.9 million increase in wealth management income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $275.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $257.3 million for 2022. Current year expense included pension settlement expense of $8.2 million and severance expense of $1.9 million, while the prior year included contingent earn-out expense associated with the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson of $1.2 million and merger, acquisition and disposal expense of $1.1 million. Excluding these items, non-interest expense increased by $10.0 million or 4% in the current year over the prior year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $8.8 million increase in professional fees, a $4.7 million increase in FDIC expense, and a $1.7 million increase in software amortization expense. Excluding the pension settlement expense, total salaries and benefits expense declined by $6.5 million from the prior year period, predominantly due to a reduction in performance-based compensation. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software amortization expense were mainly associated with the Company’s investments in technology and software projects. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was a result of an increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.24% compared to 50.05% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 60.99% compared to the 49.66% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, pension settlement expense, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of those reports, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change Year Ended

December 31, %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 81,696 $ 106,643 (23 )% $ 354,550 $ 427,004 (17 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,445 ) 10,801 N/M (17,561 ) 34,372 N/M Non-interest income 16,560 14,297 16 67,078 87,019 (23 ) Non-interest expense 67,142 64,375 4 275,054 257,293 7 Income before income tax expense 34,559 45,764 (24 ) 164,135 222,358 (26 ) Net income 26,100 33,980 (23 ) 122,844 166,299 (26 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,066 $ 33,866 (23 ) $ 122,621 $ 165,618 (26 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $ 31,114 $ 56,565 (45 ) $ 146,574 $ 256,730 (43 ) Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.98 % 0.87 % 1.26 % Return on average common equity 6.70 % 9.23 % 8.04 % 11.23 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 9.26 % 12.91 % 11.06 % 15.64 % Net interest margin 2.45 % 3.26 % 2.67 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis(2) 68.33 % 53.23 % 65.24 % 50.05 % Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis(2) 66.16 % 51.46 % 60.99 % 49.66 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.76 (24 )% $ 2.74 $ 3.69 (26 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.76 (23 ) $ 2.73 $ 3.68 (26 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,009,574 44,828,827 — 44,947,263 45,039,022 — Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — $ 1.36 $ 1.36 — Book value per common share $ 35.36 $ 33.23 6 $ 35.36 $ 33.23 6 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 26.64 $ 24.64 8 $ 26.64 $ 24.64 8 Outstanding common shares 44,913,561 44,657,054 1 44,913,561 44,657,054 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,414,453 $ 1,543,208 (8 )% $ 1,414,453 $ 1,543,208 (8 )% Loans 11,366,989 11,396,706 — 11,366,989 11,396,706 — Assets 14,028,172 13,833,119 1 14,028,172 13,833,119 1 Deposits 10,996,538 10,953,421 — 10,996,538 10,953,421 — Stockholders’ equity 1,588,142 1,483,768 7 1,588,142 1,483,768 7 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage(3) 9.51 % 9.33 % 9.51 % 9.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 10.90 % 10.23 % 10.90 % 10.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 10.90 % 10.23 % 10.90 % 10.23 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.92 % 14.20 % 14.92 % 14.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.77 % 8.18 % 8.77 % 8.18 % Average equity to average assets 10.97 % 10.61 % 10.87 % 11.20 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.06 % 1.20 % 1.06 % 1.20 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.35 % 0.81 % 0.35 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.29 % 0.65 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.59 % 346.15 % 131.59 % 346.15 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5) — % — % 0.01 % — %

N/M – not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio – GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense, pension settlement expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders’ equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS – METRICS Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 26,100 $ 33,980 $ 122,844 $ 166,299 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — — 796 Amortization of intangible assets 1,047 1,049 3,898 4,333 Severance expense — — 1,445 — Pension settlement expense — — 6,088 — Gain on disposal of assets — — — (12,309 ) Investment securities losses — 293 — 257 Contingent payment expense — — 27 929 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 27,147 $ 35,322 $ 134,302 $ 160,305 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP) 45,009,574 44,828,827 44,947,263 45,039,022 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.76 $ 2.73 $ 3.68 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.56 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,090,423 $ 13,769,472 $ 14,055,645 $ 13,218,824 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.73 % 0.98 % 0.87 % 1.26 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.76 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 1.21 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income (GAAP) $ 26,100 $ 33,980 $ 122,844 $ 166,299 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,047 1,049 3,898 4,333 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 27,147 $ 35,029 $ 126,742 $ 170,632 Average total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,546,312 $ 1,460,254 $ 1,528,242 $ 1,480,198 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (366,244 ) Average other intangible assets, net (20,162 ) (20,739 ) (18,596 ) (23,009 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,162,714 $ 1,076,079 $ 1,146,210 $ 1,090,945 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.26 % 12.91 % 11.06 % 15.64 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.26 % 13.02 % 11.72 % 14.69 %

(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 26,100 $ 33,980 $ 122,844 $ 166,299 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 8,459 11,784 41,291 56,059 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,445 ) 10,801 (17,561 ) 34,372 Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 31,114 $ 56,565 $ 146,574 $ 256,730 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 67,142 $ 64,375 $ 275,054 $ 257,293 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 98,256 $ 120,940 $ 421,628 $ 514,023 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.33 % 53.23 % 65.24 % 50.05 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 67,142 $ 64,375 $ 275,054 $ 257,293 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,403 1,408 5,223 5,814 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — — 1,068 Severance expense — — 1,939 — Pension settlement expense — — 8,157 — Contingent payment expense — — 36 1,247 Non-interest expense – as adjusted $ 65,739 $ 62,967 $ 259,699 $ 249,164 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 98,256 $ 120,940 $ 421,628 $ 514,023 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,113 1,032 4,157 3,841 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — (393 ) — (345 ) Gain on disposal of assets — — — 16,516 Net interest income plus non-interest income – as adjusted $ 99,369 $ 122,365 $ 425,785 $ 501,693 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 66.16 % 51.46 % 60.99 % 49.66 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,588,142 $ 1,483,768 $ 1,588,142 $ 1,483,768 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (28,301 ) (19,855 ) (28,301 ) (19,855 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,196,405 $ 1,100,477 $ 1,196,405 $ 1,100,477 Total assets $ 14,028,172 $ 13,833,119 $ 14,028,172 $ 13,833,119 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (28,301 ) (19,855 ) (28,301 ) (19,855 ) Tangible assets $ 13,636,435 $ 13,449,828 $ 13,636,435 $ 13,449,828 Tangible common equity ratio 8.77 % 8.18 % 8.77 % 8.18 % Outstanding common shares 44,913,561 44,657,054 44,913,561 44,657,054 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.64 $ 24.64 $ 26.64 $ 24.64

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION – UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 82,257 $ 88,152 Federal funds sold 245 193 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 463,396 103,887 Cash and cash equivalents 545,898 192,232 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 10,836 11,706 Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $200,411 and $220,123 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 236,165 259,452 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,102,681 1,214,538 Other investments, at cost 75,607 69,218 Total loans 11,366,989 11,396,706 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (120,865 ) (136,242 ) Net loans 11,246,124 11,260,464 Premises and equipment, net 59,490 67,070 Other real estate owned — 645 Accrued interest receivable 46,583 41,172 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 28,301 19,855 Other assets 313,051 333,331 Total assets $ 14,028,172 $ 13,833,119 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,914,161 $ 3,673,300 Interest-bearing deposits 8,082,377 7,280,121 Total deposits 10,996,538 10,953,421 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 75,032 61,967 Federal funds purchased — 260,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 300,000 — Advances from FHLB 550,000 550,000 Subordinated debt 370,803 370,205 Total borrowings 1,295,835 1,242,172 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 147,657 153,758 Total liabilities 12,440,030 12,349,351 Stockholders’ equity Common stock — par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,913,561 and 44,657,054 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 44,914 44,657 Additional paid in capital 742,243 734,273 Retained earnings 898,316 836,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,331 ) (131,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,588,142 1,483,768 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,028,172 $ 13,833,119

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 148,655 $ 135,079 $ 579,960 $ 462,121 Interest on loans held for sale 199 234 896 738 Interest on deposits with banks 8,456 1,427 22,435 2,672 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 6,454 6,047 26,992 20,519 Tax-advantaged 1,848 2,509 7,224 9,609 Interest on federal funds sold 4 4 17 8 Total interest income 165,616 145,300 637,524 495,667 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 69,813 28,276 225,028 43,854 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 4,075 1,697 14,452 2,929 Interest on advances from FHLB 6,086 4,759 27,709 7,825 Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 3,925 15,785 14,055 Total interest expense 83,920 38,657 282,974 68,663 Net interest income 81,696 106,643 354,550 427,004 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,445 ) 10,801 (17,561 ) 34,372 Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 85,141 95,842 372,111 392,632 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — (393 ) — (345 ) Gain on disposal of assets — — — 16,516 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,749 2,419 10,447 9,803 Mortgage banking activities 792 783 5,536 6,130 Wealth management income 9,219 8,472 36,633 35,774 Insurance agency commissions — — — 2,927 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,207 950 4,210 3,141 Bank card fees 454 463 1,769 4,379 Other income 2,139 1,603 8,483 8,694 Total non-interest income 16,560 14,297 67,078 87,019 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,482 39,455 160,192 158,504 Occupancy expense of premises 4,558 4,728 18,778 19,255 Equipment expenses 3,987 3,859 15,675 14,779 Marketing 1,242 1,354 5,103 5,197 Outside data services 3,000 2,707 11,186 10,199 FDIC insurance 2,615 1,462 9,461 4,792 Amortization of intangible assets 1,403 1,408 5,223 5,814 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — — 1,068 Professional fees and services 5,628 2,573 17,982 9,169 Other expenses 9,227 6,829 31,454 28,516 Total non-interest expense 67,142 64,375 275,054 257,293 Income before income tax expense 34,559 45,764 164,135 222,358 Income tax expense 8,459 11,784 41,291 56,059 Net income $ 26,100 $ 33,980 $ 122,844 $ 166,299 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.76 $ 2.74 $ 3.69 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.76 $ 2.73 $ 3.68 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.36 $ 1.36

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 166,729 $ 163,479 $ 159,156 $ 152,317 $ 146,332 $ 131,373 $ 114,901 $ 106,902 Interest expense 83,920 77,330 67,679 54,045 38,657 17,462 7,959 4,585 Tax-equivalent net interest income 82,809 86,149 91,477 98,272 107,675 113,911 106,942 102,317 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,113 1,068 1,006 970 1,032 951 992 866 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,445 ) 2,365 5,055 (21,536 ) 10,801 18,890 3,046 1,635 Non-interest income 16,560 17,391 17,176 15,951 14,297 16,882 35,245 20,595 Non-interest expense 67,142 72,471 69,136 66,305 64,375 65,780 64,991 62,147 Income before income tax expense 34,559 27,636 33,456 68,484 45,764 45,172 73,158 58,264 Income tax expense 8,459 6,890 8,711 17,231 11,784 11,588 18,358 14,329 Net income $ 26,100 $ 20,746 $ 24,745 $ 51,253 $ 33,980 $ 33,584 $ 54,800 $ 43,935 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 1.49 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.69 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 6.70 % 5.35 % 6.46 % 13.93 % 9.23 % 8.96 % 14.97 % 11.83 % Return on average tangible common equity 9.26 % 7.42 % 8.93 % 19.10 % 12.91 % 12.49 % 20.83 % 16.45 % Net interest margin 2.45 % 2.55 % 2.73 % 2.99 % 3.26 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis 68.33 % 70.72 % 64.22 % 58.55 % 53.23 % 50.66 % 46.03 % 50.92 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 31,114 $ 30,001 $ 38,511 $ 46,948 $ 56,565 $ 64,062 $ 76,204 $ 59,899 Core after-tax earnings $ 27,147 $ 27,766 $ 27,136 $ 52,253 $ 35,322 $ 35,695 $ 44,238 $ 45,050 Core return on average assets 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.52 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.45 % Core return on average common equity 6.97 % 7.16 % 7.09 % 14.20 % 9.60 % 9.53 % 12.09 % 12.13 % Core return on average tangible common equity 9.26 % 9.51 % 9.43 % 19.11 % 13.02 % 12.86 % 16.49 % 16.45 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 1.16 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis 66.16 % 60.91 % 60.68 % 56.87 % 51.46 % 48.18 % 49.79 % 49.34 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,066 $ 20,719 $ 24,712 $ 51,084 $ 33,866 $ 33,470 $ 54,606 $ 43,667 Basic net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,009,574 44,960,455 44,888,759 44,872,582 44,828,827 44,780,560 45,111,693 45,333,292 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Securities gains/ (losses) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (393 ) $ 2 $ 38 $ 8 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets — — — — — (183 ) 16,699 — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,749 2,704 2,606 2,388 2,419 2,591 2,467 2,326 Mortgage banking activities 792 1,682 1,817 1,245 783 1,566 1,483 2,298 Wealth management income 9,219 9,391 9,031 8,992 8,472 8,867 9,098 9,337 Insurance agency commissions — — — — — — 812 2,115 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,207 845 1,251 907 950 693 703 795 Bank card fees 454 450 447 418 463 438 1,810 1,668 Other income 2,139 2,319 2,024 2,001 1,603 2,908 2,135 2,048 Total non-interest income $ 16,560 $ 17,391 $ 17,176 $ 15,951 $ 14,297 $ 16,882 $ 35,245 $ 20,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 35,482 $ 44,853 $ 40,931 $ 38,926 $ 39,455 $ 40,126 $ 39,550 $ 39,373 Occupancy expense of premises 4,558 4,609 4,764 4,847 4,728 4,759 4,734 5,034 Equipment expenses 3,987 3,811 3,760 4,117 3,859 3,825 3,559 3,536 Marketing 1,242 729 1,589 1,543 1,354 1,370 1,280 1,193 Outside data services 3,000 2,819 2,853 2,514 2,707 2,509 2,564 2,419 FDIC insurance 2,615 2,333 2,375 2,138 1,462 1,268 1,078 984 Amortization of intangible assets 1,403 1,245 1,269 1,306 1,408 1,432 1,466 1,508 Merger, acquisition and disposal — — — — — 1 1,067 — Professional fees and services 5,628 4,509 4,161 3,684 2,573 2,207 2,372 2,017 Other expenses 9,227 7,563 7,434 7,230 6,829 8,283 7,321 6,083 Total non-interest expense $ 67,142 $ 72,471 $ 69,136 $ 66,305 $ 64,375 $ 65,780 $ 64,991 $ 62,147

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,104,425 $ 5,137,694 $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 $ 5,130,094 $ 5,066,843 $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,755,235 1,760,384 1,770,135 1,769,928 1,775,037 1,743,724 1,767,326 1,692,253 Commercial AD&C loans 988,967 938,673 1,045,742 1,046,665 1,090,028 1,143,783 1,094,528 1,089,331 Commercial business loans 1,504,880 1,454,709 1,423,614 1,437,478 1,455,885 1,393,634 1,353,380 1,349,602 Residential mortgage loans 1,474,521 1,432,051 1,385,743 1,328,524 1,287,933 1,218,552 1,147,577 1,000,697 Residential construction loans 121,419 160,345 190,690 223,456 224,772 229,243 235,486 204,259 Consumer loans 417,542 416,436 422,505 421,734 432,957 423,034 426,335 419,911 Total loans 11,366,989 11,300,292 11,369,639 11,395,241 11,396,706 11,218,813 10,786,290 10,144,328 Allowance for credit losses – loans (120,865 ) (123,360 ) (120,287 ) (117,613 ) (136,242 ) (128,268 ) (113,670 ) (110,588 ) Loans held for sale 10,836 19,235 21,476 16,262 11,706 11,469 23,610 17,537 Investment securities 1,414,453 1,392,078 1,463,554 1,528,336 1,543,208 1,587,279 1,595,424 1,586,441 Total assets 14,028,172 14,135,085 13,994,545 14,129,007 13,833,119 13,765,597 13,303,009 12,967,416 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,914,161 3,013,905 3,079,896 3,228,678 3,673,300 3,993,480 4,129,440 4,039,797 Total deposits 10,996,538 11,151,012 10,958,922 11,075,991 10,953,421 10,749,486 10,969,461 10,852,794 Customer repurchase agreements 75,032 66,581 74,510 47,627 61,967 91,287 110,744 130,784 Total stockholders’ equity 1,588,142 1,537,914 1,539,032 1,536,865 1,483,768 1,451,862 1,477,169 1,488,910 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,125,028 $ 5,125,459 $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 $ 5,082,697 $ 4,898,683 $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,755,048 1,769,717 1,773,039 1,769,680 1,753,351 1,755,891 1,727,325 1,683,557 Commercial AD&C loans 960,646 995,682 1,057,205 1,082,791 1,136,780 1,115,531 1,096,369 1,102,660 Commercial business loans 1,433,035 1,442,518 1,441,489 1,444,588 1,373,565 1,327,218 1,334,350 1,372,755 Residential mortgage loans 1,451,614 1,406,929 1,353,809 1,307,761 1,251,829 1,177,664 1,070,836 964,056 Residential construction loans 142,325 174,204 211,590 223,313 231,318 235,123 221,031 197,366 Consumer loans 419,299 421,189 423,306 424,122 426,134 422,963 421,022 424,859 Total loans 11,286,995 11,335,698 11,407,070 11,388,459 11,255,674 10,933,073 10,383,870 9,965,499 Loans held for sale 10,132 13,714 17,480 8,324 10,901 15,211 12,744 17,594 Investment securities 1,544,173 1,589,342 1,639,324 1,679,593 1,717,455 1,734,036 1,686,181 1,617,615 Interest-earning assets 13,462,583 13,444,117 13,423,589 13,316,165 13,134,234 12,833,758 12,283,834 11,859,803 Total assets 14,090,423 14,086,342 14,094,653 13,949,276 13,769,472 13,521,595 12,991,692 12,576,089 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,958,254 3,041,101 3,137,971 3,480,433 3,833,275 3,995,702 4,001,762 3,758,732 Total deposits 11,089,587 11,076,724 10,928,038 11,049,991 11,025,843 10,740,999 10,829,221 10,542,029 Customer repurchase agreements 66,622 67,298 58,382 60,626 74,797 104,742 122,728 131,487 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,418,666 9,332,617 9,257,652 8,806,720 8,310,278 7,892,230 7,377,045 7,163,641 Total stockholders’ equity 1,546,312 1,538,553 1,535,465 1,491,929 1,460,254 1,486,427 1,468,036 1,506,516 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 10.97 % 10.92 % 10.89 % 10.70 % 10.61 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.98 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 11.47 % 11.82 % 12.21 % 12.61 % 13.08 % 13.51 % 13.73 % 13.64 % Average loans to average earning assets 83.84 % 84.32 % 84.98 % 85.52 % 85.70 % 85.19 % 84.53 % 84.03 % Loans to assets 81.03 % 79.94 % 81.24 % 80.65 % 82.39 % 81.50 % 81.08 % 78.23 % Loans to deposits 103.37 % 101.34 % 103.75 % 102.88 % 104.05 % 104.37 % 98.33 % 93.47 % Assets under management $ 5,999,520 $ 5,536,499 $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 $ 5,255,306 $ 4,969,092 $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.51 % 9.50 % 9.42 % 9.44 % 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.53 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 14.92 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.43 % 14.20 % 14.15 % 14.46 % 15.02 % Book value per common share $ 35.36 $ 34.26 $ 34.31 $ 34.37 $ 33.23 $ 32.52 $ 33.10 $ 32.97 Outstanding common shares 44,913,561 44,895,158 44,862,369 44,712,497 44,657,054 44,644,269 44,629,697 45,162,908

(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL – UNAUDITED 2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ 215 $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — — — Commercial business 20 415 29 3,002 1,002 1,966 — — Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 342 — 692 352 — 167 353 296 Residential construction — — — — — — — — Consumer — — — — — 34 — — Total loans 90 days past due 362 415 721 3,569 1,002 2,167 353 296 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 58,658 20,108 20,381 15,451 9,943 14,038 11,245 11,743 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 4,640 4,744 4,846 4,949 5,019 6,294 7,869 8,083 Commercial AD&C 1,259 1,422 569 — — — 1,353 1,081 Commercial business 10,051 9,671 9,393 9,443 7,322 7,198 7,542 8,357 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 12,332 10,766 10,153 8,935 7,439 7,514 7,305 8,148 Residential construction 443 449 — — — — 1 51 Consumer 4,102 4,187 3,396 4,900 5,059 5,173 5,692 6,406 Total non-accrual loans 91,485 51,347 48,738 43,678 34,782 40,217 41,007 43,869 Total restructured loans – accruing(1) — — — — 3,575 2,077 2,119 2,161 Total non-performing loans 91,847 51,762 49,459 47,247 39,359 44,461 43,479 46,326 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) — 261 611 645 645 739 739 1,034 Total non-performing assets $ 91,847 $ 52,023 $ 50,070 $ 47,892 $ 40,004 $ 45,200 $ 44,218 $ 47,360

For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — — — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off — (183 ) (2,049 ) (126 ) (22 ) (197 ) (376 ) (265 ) Net payments or draws (7,619 ) (1,545 ) (1,654 ) (10,212 ) (9,535 ) (3,509 ) (3,234 ) (2,787 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 47,920 4,967 9,276 19,714 5,467 4,212 948 1,503 Non-accrual loans brought current (163 ) (630 ) (513 ) (480 ) (1,345 ) (1,296 ) (200 ) (668 ) Balance at end of period $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 Analysis of allowance for credit losses – loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses – loans (2,574 ) 3,171 4,454 (18,945 ) 7,907 14,092 3,046 1,635 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) (1 ) — (300 ) (19 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (25 ) (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) (10 ) (12 ) — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — — — Commercial business (105 ) 15 363 (127 ) (13 ) (512 ) 331 111 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (6 ) (4 ) 35 21 (50 ) (8 ) (9 ) 120 Residential construction — — — — — (3 ) (5 ) — Consumer 62 115 1,423 (179 ) 24 27 (41 ) (20 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) (79 ) 98 1,780 (316 ) (67 ) (506 ) (36 ) 192 Balance at the end of period $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.59 % 238.32 % 243.21 % 248.93 % 346.15 % 288.50 % 261.44 % 238.72 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans — % — % 0.06 % (0.01 )% — % (0.02 )% — % 0.01 %

(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”).

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,125,028 $ 60,909 4.72 % $ 5,082,697 $ 56,353 4.40 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,755,048 21,011 4.75 1,753,351 20,433 4.62 Commercial AD&C loans 960,646 20,510 8.47 1,136,780 18,868 6.59 Commercial business loans 1,433,035 23,822 6.60 1,373,565 20,395 5.89 Total commercial loans 9,273,757 126,252 5.40 9,346,393 116,049 4.93 Residential mortgage loans 1,451,614 12,984 3.58 1,251,829 10,919 3.49 Residential construction loans 142,325 1,515 4.22 231,318 1,851 3.17 Consumer loans 419,299 8,543 8.08 426,134 6,775 6.31 Total residential and consumer loans 2,013,238 23,042 4.56 1,909,281 19,545 4.08 Total loans(2) 11,286,995 149,294 5.25 11,255,674 135,594 4.78 Loans held for sale 10,132 199 7.86 10,901 234 8.58 Taxable securities 1,193,408 6,454 2.16 1,243,089 6,047 1.95 Tax-advantaged securities 350,765 2,322 2.64 474,366 3,026 2.55 Total investment securities(3) 1,544,173 8,776 2.27 1,717,455 9,073 2.11 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 621,007 8,456 5.40 149,651 1,427 3.78 Federal funds sold 276 4 5.43 553 4 2.97 Total interest-earning assets 13,462,583 166,729 4.92 13,134,234 146,332 4.43 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (121,851 ) (127,404 ) Cash and due from banks 89,143 94,840 Premises and equipment, net 69,162 65,958 Other assets 591,386 601,844 Total assets $ 14,090,423 $ 13,769,472 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,474,748 $ 5,612 1.51 % $ 1,398,120 $ 1,664 0.47 % Regular savings deposits 1,153,610 9,715 3.34 528,306 232 0.17 Money market savings deposits 2,697,930 24,456 3.60 3,231,952 16,480 2.02 Time deposits 2,805,045 30,030 4.25 2,034,190 9,900 1.93 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,131,333 69,813 3.41 7,192,568 28,276 1.56 Repurchase agreements 66,622 354 2.11 74,797 20 0.11 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 300,000 3,721 4.92 172,478 1,677 3.86 Advances from FHLB 550,000 6,086 4.39 500,326 4,759 3.77 Subordinated debt 370,711 3,946 4.26 370,109 3,925 4.24 Total borrowings 1,287,333 14,107 4.35 1,117,710 10,381 3.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,418,666 83,920 3.54 8,310,278 38,657 1.85 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,958,254 3,833,275 Other liabilities 167,191 165,665 Stockholders’ equity 1,546,312 1,460,254 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,090,423 $ 13,769,472 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 82,809 1.38 % $ 107,675 2.58 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,113 1,032 Net interest income $ 81,696 $ 106,643 Interest income/earning assets 4.92 % 4.43 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.47 1.17 Net interest margin 2.45 % 3.26 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,133,279 $ 237,976 4.64 % $ 4,681,607 $ 194,598 4.16 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,766,839 82,049 4.64 1,730,293 78,559 4.54 Commercial AD&C loans 1,023,669 81,515 7.96 1,112,936 56,689 5.09 Commercial business loans 1,440,382 92,080 6.39 1,351,906 69,765 5.16 Total commercial loans 9,364,169 493,620 5.27 8,876,742 399,611 4.50 Residential mortgage loans 1,380,496 48,909 3.54 1,117,053 37,551 3.36 Residential construction loans 187,599 6,817 3.63 221,341 6,963 3.15 Consumer loans 421,963 32,946 7.81 423,746 19,887 4.69 Total residential and consumer loans 1,990,058 88,672 4.46 1,762,140 64,401 3.65 Total loans(2) 11,354,227 582,292 5.13 10,638,882 464,012 4.36 Loans held for sale 12,421 896 7.21 14,097 738 5.24 Taxable securities 1,254,739 26,992 2.15 1,214,032 20,519 1.69 Tax-advantaged securities 357,933 9,049 2.53 475,187 11,559 2.43 Total investment securities(3) 1,612,672 36,041 2.23 1,689,219 32,078 1.90 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 432,392 22,435 5.19 189,465 2,672 1.41 Federal funds sold 393 17 4.26 574 8 1.41 Total interest-earning assets 13,412,105 641,681 4.78 12,532,237 499,508 3.99 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (124,624 ) (116,170 ) Cash and due from banks 93,494 84,992 Premises and equipment, net 69,886 63,379 Other assets 604,784 654,386 Total assets $ 14,055,645 $ 13,218,824 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,429,219 $ 16,077 1.12 % $ 1,457,833 $ 3,177 0.22 % Regular savings deposits 784,575 17,546 2.24 547,510 294 0.05 Money market savings deposits 2,974,580 93,432 3.14 3,308,678 23,883 0.72 Time deposits 2,695,232 97,973 3.64 1,573,868 16,500 1.05 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,883,606 225,028 2.85 6,887,889 43,854 0.64 Repurchase agreements 63,259 915 1.45 108,273 124 0.11 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 273,508 13,537 4.95 107,785 2,805 2.60 Advances from FHLB 615,082 27,709 4.50 256,621 7,825 3.05 Subordinated debt 370,487 15,785 4.26 328,939 14,055 4.27 Total borrowings 1,322,336 57,946 4.38 801,618 24,809 3.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,205,942 282,974 3.07 7,689,507 68,663 0.89 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,152,699 3,897,842 Other liabilities 168,762 151,277 Stockholders’ equity 1,528,242 1,480,198 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,055,645 $ 13,218,824 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 358,707 1.71 % $ 430,845 3.10 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 4,157 3,841 Net interest income $ 354,550 $ 427,004 Interest income/earning assets 4.78 % 3.99 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.11 0.55 Net interest margin 2.67 % 3.44 %