Company’s Year Over Year Loan Growth Exceeds 14%

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains or losses. The primary drivers in the reduction in GAAP earnings and core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year quarter were the increase in the provisioning for credit losses and decline in non-interest income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $10.8 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

“We are in the midst of a challenging economic environment that includes high inflation, an unprecedented interest rate environment, and a greater expectation of recession,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. “Despite these challenges, we are strong and remain committed to achieving long-term success for our clients and shareholders. In 2023, we will continue to focus on growing client relationships with an emphasis on core funding.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 10% increase compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total assets increased 11% year over year.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 16% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated gross commercial loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $341.7 million. Total mortgage loans grew $377.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Deposits increased 3% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Brokered time deposits drove a 64% increase in time deposits, which offset the year-over-year declines in all other categories of deposits. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 4%.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $1.4 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While loan growth resulted in interest income increasing $35.2 million, it was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense for the comparative periods. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $10.5 million or 11% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.26% compared to 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 3.53% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year and previous quarter was the result of the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and fees and the amortization of fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions, the prior year quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.31% while the current quarter’s margin remained at 3.26% and the margin for the prior quarter of the current year would have been 3.50%.

The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, to the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, the quarterly provision expense contained a provision charge of $2.9 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics and the increased probability of a recession.

The current quarter’s non-interest income decreased by 37% or $8.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company’s insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by decreases of $2.1 million in compensation and benefits expense, $1.0 million in occupancy expense and $0.5 million in other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by increases in various other categories of operating expenses.

Reflecting the impact of the increased provisioning for credit losses and the decline in non-interest income, return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.53% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51.46% compared to 50.17% for the prior year quarter, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 10% to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 14% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 11% and total loans grew 16% compared to December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan payment activity. During the fourth quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $341.7 million. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.0 billion or 24% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 37%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and one-year ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Deposits grew 3% during the preceding twelve months as interest-bearing deposits grew 6%, offset by a 3% decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. During the period, time deposits increased 64% driven by brokered deposits while money market accounts decreased 6%, savings accounts decreased 4% and interest-bearing demand accounts declined 11%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased 4%. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was driven by a decline in deposits maintained by title companies as mortgage activity slowed throughout the year. In addition, borrowings increased by $928.4 million during the period.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.18% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2021 as common equity was negatively impacted by the $123.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio that resulted from the rising rate environment and the increase in tangible assets during the past year and, to a lesser extent, the $25.0 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months. At December 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.20%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.35% compared to 0.49%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a year of significant loan growth and economic uncertainty. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $39.4 million, compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2021, and $44.5 million at September 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $5.5 million compared to $0.5 million for the prior year quarter and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $9.5 million without incurring any charge-offs. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.5 million in recoveries for the third quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans, compared to $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of 2021. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the impact of forecasted economic factors and an increase in the probability of an economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $34.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $45.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in the comparative quarter earnings was the result of the current quarter’s increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year’s provision, coupled with a decrease in non-interest income. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company’s insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense decreased 3% primarily as a result of the decline in compensation costs, occupancy costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $35.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the current year’s rising rate environment. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $9.1 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 11% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26% as compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 76 basis points, was offset by the 159 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fee income, in addition to the amortization of fair value marks associated with previous acquisitions, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter would have been 3.31% compared to the current quarter’s 3.26%.

The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18.9 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter’s provision expense also contained a charge to the provision of $2.9 million associated with an increase in unfunded loan commitments compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter reflects the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics coupled with the increased probability of a recession.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income decreased $8.2 million or 37% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter’s disposition of the Company’s insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million or 3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a decline in compensation and benefits costs, occupancy expense and other non-interest expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $2.1 million lower as a result of decreases in commission and incentive payments and reduced employee benefit costs, primarily pension and health insurance costs. Occupancy expense declined $1.0 million due to lower depreciation and rental expense as a result of fewer office locations during the preceding twelve months. The impact of these reductions was offset by operating cost increases in most of the remaining categories of non-interest expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 5% decrease in GAAP revenue compared to the 3% decrease in GAAP non-interest expense during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.46% for the current quarter as compared to 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 5% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses declined 2%. ROA for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and ROTCE was 12.53% compared to 0.99% and 12.10%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.05% and core ROTCE of 12.86% for the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $166.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $235.1 million for the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result of the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in most categories of non-interest income, which was partially mitigated by the impact of the sale of the insurance business, and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense significantly offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $160.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $246.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current year compared to the prior year were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses, in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income, elimination of insurance agency commissions in the second half of the year and lower other non-interest income.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $2.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $45.4 million increase in interest income, despite the $39.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, offset by the $42.9 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest income grew 21%, driven by non-PPP commercial loans which increased 22% compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB borrowings and the subordinated debt issued in March 2022. The net interest margin declined to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.56% for the prior year. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and the amortization of the fair value marks, the net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.40% compared to 3.38% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to a charge of $34.4 million as compared to a credit of $45.6 million for 2021. The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management’s consideration of the potential impact of current recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The credit to the provision for credit losses for the prior year was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics during 2021 and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 15% to $87.0 million compared to $102.1 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 31% driven by a 75% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 58% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 36% and a 43% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Wealth management income declined reflecting volatility and asset value erosion in the marketplace. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company’s insurance business during the year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Other income declined from the prior year as a result of the decline in credit related fees, the inclusion in 2021 of the impact from the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Service charge income grew modestly as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $257.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $260.5 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the earn-out accrual associated with the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 1% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 2% increase in salaries and benefits and an 8% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and other increased benefit costs. The rise in other non-interest expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing costs increased 10% as a result of specific initiatives and outside data services increased 14% as a result of transaction volumes, while professional fees and service costs decreased 11% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services. Combined occupancy and equipment expense was lower by 4% as a result of lower depreciation and rental expense, which exceeded higher software related expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.05% compared to 49.47% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 49.66% compared to the 46.17% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 2% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-844-200-6205. Please use the following access code: 970945. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 9, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 813195.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Media Contact:

Jen Schell

301-570-8331

jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change Year Ended

December 31, %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 106,643 $ 105,268 1 % $ 427,004 $ 424,518 1 % Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 10,801 1,585 N/M 34,372 (45,556 ) N/M Non-interest income 14,297 22,536 (37 ) 87,019 102,055 (15 ) Non-interest expense 64,375 66,141 (3 ) 257,293 260,470 (1 ) Income before income tax expense 45,764 60,078 (24 ) 222,358 311,659 (29 ) Net income 33,980 45,404 (25 ) 166,299 235,107 (29 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 33,866 $ 45,114 (25 ) $ 165,618 $ 233,599 (29 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 56,565 $ 61,663 (8 ) $ 256,730 $ 266,103 (4 ) Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.41 % 1.26 % 1.83 % Return on average common equity 9.23 % 11.87 % 11.23 % 15.48 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.53 % 16.07 % 15.24 % 21.01 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.51 % 3.44 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis (2) 53.23 % 51.75 % 50.05 % 49.47 % Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis (2) 51.46 % 50.17 % 49.66 % 46.17 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.99 (23)% $ 3.69 $ 5.00 (26)% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.99 (24 ) $ 3.68 $ 4.98 (26 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 44,828,827 45,655,924 (2 ) 45,039,022 46,899,085 (4 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 6 $ 1.36 $ 1.28 6 Book value per common share $ 33.23 $ 33.68 (1 ) $ 33.23 $ 33.68 (1 ) Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 24.64 $ 24.90 (1 ) $ 24.64 $ 24.90 (1 ) Outstanding common shares 44,657,054 45,118,930 (1 ) 44,657,054 45,118,930 (1 ) Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,543,208 $ 1,507,062 2 % $ 1,543,208 $ 1,507,062 2 % Loans 11,396,706 9,967,091 14 11,396,706 9,967,091 14 Assets 13,833,119 12,590,726 10 13,833,119 12,590,726 10 Deposits 10,953,421 10,624,731 3 10,953,421 10,624,731 3 Stockholders’ equity 1,483,768 1,519,679 (2 ) 1,483,768 1,519,679 (2 ) Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.33 % 9.26 % 9.33 % 9.26 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.23 % 11.91 % 10.23 % 11.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.23 % 11.91 % 10.23 % 11.91 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.20 % 14.59 % 14.20 % 14.59 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.18 % 9.21 % 8.18 % 9.21 % Average equity to average assets 10.61 % 11.87 % 11.20 % 11.85 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.20 % 1.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.35 % 0.49 % 0.35 % 0.49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.29 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 346.15 % 223.61 % 346.15 % 223.61 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) — % 0.01 % — % 0.11 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio – GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders’ equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS – METRICS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 33,980 $ 45,404 $ 166,299 $ 235,107 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — 796 33 Amortization of intangible assets 1,049 1,197 4,333 4,908 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 6,779 Gain on disposal of assets — — (12,309 ) — Investment securities (gains)/ losses 293 (26 ) 257 (158 ) Contingent payment expense — — 929 — Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 35,322 $ 46,575 $ 160,305 $ 246,669 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP) 44,828,827 45,655,924 45,039,022 46,899,085 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 3.68 $ 4.98 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.79 $ 1.02 $ 3.56 $ 5.26 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 13,769,472 $ 12,791,526 $ 13,218,824 $ 12,818,202 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.98 % 1.41 % 1.26 % 1.83 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.02 % 1.44 % 1.21 % 1.92 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,460,254 $ 1,517,793 $ 1,480,198 $ 1,518,607 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (366,244 ) (370,223 ) Average other intangible assets, net (20,739 ) (26,954 ) (23,009 ) (29,403 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,076,079 $ 1,120,616 $ 1,090,945 $ 1,118,981 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.53 % 16.07 % 15.24 % 21.01 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.02 % 16.49 % 14.69 % 22.04 %

(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 33,980 $ 45,404 $ 166,299 $ 235,107 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 11,784 14,674 56,059 76,552 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 10,801 1,585 34,372 (45,556 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 56,565 $ 61,663 $ 256,730 $ 266,103 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 64,375 $ 66,141 $ 257,293 $ 260,470 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 120,940 $ 127,804 $ 514,023 $ 526,573 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 53.23 % 51.75 % 50.05 % 49.47 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 64,375 $ 66,141 $ 257,293 $ 260,470 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,408 1,609 5,814 6,600 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 9,117 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — 1,068 45 Contingent payment expense — — 1,247 — Non-interest expense – as adjusted $ 62,967 $ 64,532 $ 249,164 $ 244,708 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 120,940 $ 127,804 $ 514,023 $ 526,573 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,032 862 3,841 3,703 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) (393 ) 34 (345 ) 212 Gain on disposal of assets — — 16,516 — Net interest income plus non-interest income – as adjusted $ 122,365 $ 128,632 $ 501,693 $ 530,064 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 51.46 % 50.17 % 49.66 % 46.17 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,483,768 $ 1,519,679 $ 1,483,768 $ 1,519,679 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (19,855 ) (25,920 ) (19,855 ) (25,920 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,100,477 $ 1,123,536 $ 1,100,477 $ 1,123,536 Total assets $ 13,833,119 $ 12,590,726 $ 13,833,119 $ 12,590,726 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (19,855 ) (25,920 ) (19,855 ) (25,920 ) Tangible assets $ 13,449,828 $ 12,194,583 $ 13,449,828 $ 12,194,583 Tangible common equity ratio 8.18 % 9.21 % 8.18 % 9.21 % Outstanding common shares 44,657,054 45,118,930 44,657,054 45,118,930 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.64 $ 24.90 $ 24.64 $ 24.90





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION – UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 88,152 $ 65,630 Federal funds sold 193 312 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 103,887 354,078 Cash and cash equivalents 192,232 420,020 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 11,706 39,409 Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $220,123) 259,452 — Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,214,538 1,465,896 Other investments, at cost 69,218 41,166 Total loans 11,396,706 9,967,091 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (136,242 ) (109,145 ) Net loans 11,260,464 9,857,946 Premises and equipment, net 67,070 59,685 Other real estate owned 645 1,034 Accrued interest receivable 41,172 34,349 Goodwill 363,436 370,223 Other intangible assets, net 19,855 25,920 Other assets 333,331 275,078 Total assets $ 13,833,119 $ 12,590,726 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,673,300 $ 3,779,630 Interest-bearing deposits 7,280,121 6,845,101 Total deposits 10,953,421 10,624,731 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 321,967 141,086 Advances from FHLB 550,000 — Subordinated debt 370,205 172,712 Total borrowings 1,242,172 313,798 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 153,758 132,518 Total liabilities 12,349,351 11,071,047 Stockholders’ equity Common stock — par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,657,054 and 45,118,930 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 44,657 45,119 Additional paid in capital 734,273 751,072 Retained earnings 836,789 732,027 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,951 ) (8,539 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,483,768 1,519,679 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,833,119 $ 12,590,726





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 135,079 $ 103,589 $ 462,121 $ 423,152 Interest on loans held for sale 234 271 738 1,736 Interest on deposits with banks 1,427 330 2,672 725 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 6,047 3,888 20,519 16,118 Tax-advantaged 2,509 1,992 9,609 8,552 Interest on federal funds sold 4 1 8 1 Total interest income 145,300 110,071 495,667 450,284 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 28,276 2,820 43,854 15,022 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 1,697 43 2,929 182 Interest on advances from FHLB 4,759 — 7,825 2,649 Interest on subordinated debt 3,925 1,940 14,055 7,913 Total interest expense 38,657 4,803 68,663 25,766 Net interest income 106,643 105,268 427,004 424,518 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 10,801 1,585 34,372 (45,556 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 95,842 103,683 392,632 470,074 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains/ (losses) (393 ) 34 (345 ) 212 Gain on disposal of assets — — 16,516 — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,419 2,305 9,803 8,241 Mortgage banking activities 783 3,622 6,130 24,509 Wealth management income 8,472 9,598 35,774 36,841 Insurance agency commissions — 1,332 2,927 7,017 Income from bank owned life insurance 950 819 3,141 3,022 Bank card fees 463 1,818 4,379 6,896 Other income 1,603 3,008 8,694 15,317 Total non-interest income 14,297 22,536 87,019 102,055 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 39,455 41,535 158,504 155,830 Occupancy expense of premises 4,728 5,693 19,255 22,405 Equipment expenses 3,859 3,427 14,779 12,883 Marketing 1,354 1,090 5,197 4,730 Outside data services 2,707 2,123 10,199 8,983 FDIC insurance 1,462 991 4,792 4,294 Amortization of intangible assets 1,408 1,609 5,814 6,600 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — 1,068 45 Professional fees and services 2,573 2,381 9,169 10,308 Other expenses 6,829 7,292 28,516 34,392 Total non-interest expense 64,375 66,141 257,293 260,470 Income before income tax expense 45,764 60,078 222,358 311,659 Income tax expense 11,784 14,674 56,059 76,552 Net income $ 33,980 $ 45,404 $ 166,299 $ 235,107 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 3.69 $ 5.00 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 3.68 $ 4.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 1.28





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 146,332 $ 131,373 $ 114,901 $ 106,902 $ 110,933 $ 112,060 $ 115,753 $ 115,241 Interest expense 38,657 17,462 7,959 4,585 4,803 4,525 6,777 9,661 Tax-equivalent net interest income 107,675 113,911 106,942 102,317 106,130 107,535 108,976 105,580 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,032 951 992 866 862 931 930 980 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 10,801 18,890 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Non-interest income 14,297 16,882 35,245 20,595 22,536 24,394 26,259 28,866 Non-interest expense 64,375 65,780 64,991 62,147 66,141 63,181 62,975 68,173 Income before income tax expense 45,764 45,172 73,158 58,264 60,078 76,046 75,534 100,001 Income tax expense 11,784 11,588 18,358 14,329 14,674 19,070 18,271 24,537 Net income $ 33,980 $ 33,584 $ 54,800 $ 43,935 $ 45,404 $ 56,976 $ 57,263 $ 75,464 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.69 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 2.39 % Return on average common equity 9.23 % 8.96 % 14.97 % 11.83 % 11.87 % 14.54 % 15.07 % 20.72 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.53 % 12.10 % 20.42 % 16.04 % 16.07 % 19.56 % 20.44 % 28.47 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis 53.23 % 50.66 % 46.03 % 50.92 % 51.75 % 48.23 % 46.89 % 51.08 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 56,565 $ 64,062 $ 76,204 $ 59,899 $ 61,663 $ 67,817 $ 71,330 $ 65,293 Core after-tax earnings $ 35,322 $ 35,695 $ 44,238 $ 45,050 $ 46,575 $ 58,151 $ 58,446 $ 83,511 Core return on average assets 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.79 % 1.83 % 2.65 % Core return on average common equity 9.60 % 9.53 % 12.09 % 12.13 % 12.17 % 14.84 % 15.38 % 22.93 % Core return on average tangible common equity 13.02 % 12.86 % 16.49 % 16.45 % 16.49 % 19.96 % 20.87 % 31.50 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 1.76 Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis 51.46 % 48.18 % 49.79 % 49.34 % 50.17 % 46.67 % 45.36 % 42.65 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 33,866 $ 33,470 $ 54,606 $ 43,667 $ 45,114 $ 56,622 $ 56,782 $ 74,824 Basic net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 1.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 1.58 Weighted average diluted common shares 44,828,827 44,780,560 45,111,693 45,333,292 45,655,924 47,086,824 47,523,198 47,415,060 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Non-interest income: Securities gains/ (losses) $ (393 ) $ 2 $ 38 $ 8 $ 34 $ 49 $ 71 $ 58 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets — (183 ) 16,699 — — — — — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,419 2,591 2,467 2,326 2,305 2,108 1,976 1,852 Mortgage banking activities 783 1,566 1,483 2,298 3,622 4,942 5,776 10,169 Wealth management income 8,472 8,867 9,098 9,337 9,598 9,392 9,121 8,730 Insurance agency commissions — — 812 2,115 1,332 2,285 1,247 2,153 Income from bank owned life insurance 950 693 703 795 819 818 705 680 Bank card fees 463 438 1,810 1,668 1,818 1,775 1,785 1,518 Other income 1,603 2,908 2,135 2,048 3,008 3,025 5,578 3,706 Total non-interest income $ 14,297 $ 16,882 $ 35,245 $ 20,595 $ 22,536 $ 24,394 $ 26,259 $ 28,866 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,455 $ 40,126 $ 39,550 $ 39,373 $ 41,535 $ 38,653 $ 38,990 $ 36,652 Occupancy expense of premises 4,728 4,759 4,734 5,034 5,693 5,728 5,497 5,487 Equipment expenses 3,859 3,825 3,559 3,536 3,427 3,214 3,020 3,222 Marketing 1,354 1,370 1,280 1,193 1,090 1,376 1,052 1,212 Outside data services 2,707 2,509 2,564 2,419 2,123 2,317 2,260 2,283 FDIC insurance 1,462 1,268 1,078 984 991 361 1,450 1,492 Amortization of intangible assets 1,408 1,432 1,466 1,508 1,609 1,635 1,659 1,697 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — 1 1,067 — — — — 45 Professional fees and services 2,573 2,207 2,372 2,017 2,381 3,031 3,165 1,731 Other expenses 6,829 8,283 7,321 6,083 7,292 6,866 5,882 14,352 Total non-interest expense $ 64,375 $ 65,780 $ 64,991 $ 62,147 $ 66,141 $ 63,181 $ 62,975 $ 68,173





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,130,094 $ 5,066,843 $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 $ 4,141,346 $ 3,743,698 $ 3,712,374 $ 3,652,418 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,775,037 1,743,724 1,767,326 1,692,253 1,690,881 1,661,092 1,687,843 1,644,848 Commercial AD&C loans 1,090,028 1,143,783 1,094,528 1,089,331 1,088,094 1,177,949 1,126,960 1,051,013 Commercial business loans 1,455,885 1,393,634 1,353,380 1,349,602 1,481,834 1,594,528 1,974,366 2,411,109 Residential mortgage loans 1,287,933 1,218,552 1,147,577 1,000,697 937,570 911,997 960,527 1,022,546 Residential construction loans 224,772 229,243 235,486 204,259 197,652 181,319 172,869 171,028 Consumer loans 432,957 423,034 426,335 419,911 429,714 450,765 457,576 493,904 Total loans 11,396,706 11,218,813 10,786,290 10,144,328 9,967,091 9,721,348 10,092,515 10,446,866 Allowance for credit losses – loans (136,242 ) (128,268 ) (113,670 ) (110,588 ) (109,145 ) (107,920 ) (123,961 ) (130,361 ) Loans held for sale 11,706 11,469 23,610 17,537 39,409 44,678 71,082 84,930 Investment securities 1,543,208 1,587,279 1,595,424 1,586,441 1,507,062 1,470,652 1,482,123 1,472,727 Total assets 13,833,119 13,765,597 13,303,009 12,967,416 12,590,726 13,017,464 12,925,577 12,873,366 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,673,300 3,993,480 4,129,440 4,039,797 3,779,630 3,987,411 4,000,636 3,770,852 Total deposits 10,953,421 10,749,486 10,969,461 10,852,794 10,624,731 10,987,400 10,866,466 10,677,752 Customer repurchase agreements 61,967 91,287 110,744 130,784 141,086 147,504 140,708 129,318 Total stockholders’ equity 1,483,768 1,451,862 1,477,169 1,488,910 1,519,679 1,546,060 1,562,280 1,511,694 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,082,697 $ 4,898,683 $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 $ 3,769,529 $ 3,678,886 $ 3,675,119 $ 3,634,174 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,753,351 1,755,891 1,727,325 1,683,557 1,669,737 1,671,442 1,663,543 1,638,885 Commercial AD&C loans 1,136,780 1,115,531 1,096,369 1,102,660 1,140,059 1,161,183 1,089,287 1,049,597 Commercial business loans 1,373,565 1,327,218 1,334,350 1,372,755 1,482,901 1,820,598 2,225,885 2,291,097 Residential mortgage loans 1,251,829 1,177,664 1,070,836 964,056 925,093 934,365 994,899 1,066,714 Residential construction loans 231,318 235,123 221,031 197,366 186,129 170,511 176,135 179,925 Consumer loans 426,134 422,963 421,022 424,859 436,030 452,289 468,686 496,578 Total loans 11,255,674 10,933,073 10,383,870 9,965,499 9,609,478 9,889,274 10,293,554 10,356,970 Loans held for sale 10,901 15,211 12,744 17,594 29,426 50,075 66,958 82,263 Investment securities 1,717,455 1,734,036 1,686,181 1,617,615 1,535,265 1,403,496 1,482,905 1,407,455 Interest-earning assets 13,134,234 12,833,758 12,283,834 11,859,803 12,012,576 12,121,048 12,037,701 12,029,424 Total assets 13,769,472 13,521,595 12,991,692 12,576,089 12,791,526 12,886,460 12,798,355 12,801,539 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,833,275 3,995,702 4,001,762 3,758,732 3,879,572 3,869,293 3,763,135 3,394,110 Total deposits 11,025,843 10,740,999 10,829,221 10,542,029 10,809,665 10,832,115 10,663,346 10,343,190 Customer repurchase agreements 74,797 104,742 122,728 131,487 144,988 145,483 136,286 148,195 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,310,278 7,892,230 7,377,045 7,163,641 7,247,756 7,315,021 7,356,656 7,742,987 Total stockholders’ equity 1,460,254 1,486,427 1,468,036 1,506,516 1,517,793 1,554,765 1,523,875 1,477,150 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 10.61 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.98 % 11.87 % 12.07 % 11.91 % 11.54 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 13.08 % 13.51 % 13.73 % 13.64 % 12.78 % 11.58 % 12.32 % 11.70 % Average loans to average earning assets 85.70 % 85.19 % 84.53 % 84.03 % 80.00 % 81.59 % 85.51 % 86.10 % Loans to assets 82.39 % 81.50 % 81.08 % 78.23 % 79.16 % 74.68 % 78.08 % 81.15 % Loans to deposits 104.05 % 104.37 % 98.33 % 93.47 % 93.81 % 88.48 % 92.88 % 97.84 % Assets under management $ 5,255,306 $ 4,969,092 $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 $ 6,078,204 $ 5,733,311 $ 5,676,141 $ 5,401,158 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.53 % 9.66 % 9.26 % 9.33 % 9.49 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 14.20 % 14.15 % 14.46 % 15.02 % 14.59 % 15.30 % 15.85 % 15.52 % Book value per common share $ 33.23 $ 32.52 $ 33.10 $ 32.97 $ 33.68 $ 33.52 $ 33.02 $ 32.04 Outstanding common shares 44,657,054 44,644,269 44,629,697 45,162,908 45,118,930 46,119,074 47,312,982 47,187,389

(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 14,830 $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — 7,344 — — Commercial business 1,002 1,966 — — — — — 31 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage — 167 353 296 557 679 680 398 Residential construction — — — — — — — — Consumer — 34 — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 1,002 2,167 353 296 557 22,853 680 429 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 9,943 14,038 11,245 11,743 12,489 15,386 42,072 42,776 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 5,019 6,294 7,869 8,083 9,306 9,854 8,183 8,316 Commercial AD&C — — 1,353 1,081 650 1,022 14,489 14,975 Commercial business 7,322 7,198 7,542 8,357 8,420 9,454 9,435 13,147 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 7,439 7,514 7,305 8,148 8,441 9,511 9,440 9,593 Residential construction — — 1 51 55 62 62 — Consumer 5,059 5,173 5,692 6,406 6,725 7,826 7,718 7,193 Total non-accrual loans 34,782 40,217 41,007 43,869 46,086 53,115 91,399 96,000 Total restructured loans – accruing 3,575 2,077 2,119 2,161 2,167 2,199 2,228 2,271 Total non-performing loans 39,359 44,461 43,479 46,326 48,810 78,167 94,307 98,700 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 645 739 739 1,034 1,034 1,105 1,234 1,354 Total non-performing assets $ 40,004 $ 45,200 $ 44,218 $ 47,360 $ 49,844 $ 79,272 $ 95,541 $ 100,054

For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 $ 112,361 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — — — — (257 ) — Non-accrual balances charged-off (22 ) (197 ) (376 ) (265 ) (754 ) (7,171 ) (2,166 ) (699 ) Net payments or draws (9,535 ) (3,509 ) (3,234 ) (2,787 ) (5,786 ) (36,526 ) (3,693 ) (16,028 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 5,467 4,212 948 1,503 511 5,699 1,515 421 Non-accrual loans brought current (1,345 ) (1,296 ) (200 ) (668 ) (1,000 ) (286 ) — (55 ) Balance at end of period $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 Analysis of allowance for credit losses – loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 $ 165,367 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses – loans 7,907 14,092 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (1 ) — (300 ) (19 ) (109 ) 5,797 (144 ) (27 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (10 ) (12 ) — — 136 — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — 2,007 — — Commercial business (13 ) (512 ) 331 111 564 (53 ) 2,359 634 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (50 ) (8 ) (9 ) 120 (80 ) (49 ) (11 ) (270 ) Residential construction — (3 ) (5 ) — (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) — Consumer 24 27 (41 ) (20 ) (13 ) (24 ) (7 ) (39 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) (67 ) (506 ) (36 ) 192 360 7,812 2,196 298 Balance at the end of period $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.80 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 346.15 % 288.50 % 261.44 % 238.72 % 223.61 % 138.06 % 131.44 % 132.08 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans — % (0.02)% — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.01 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,082,697 $ 56,353 4.40 % $ 3,769,529 $ 38,452 4.05 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,753,351 20,433 4.62 1,669,737 19,239 4.57 Commercial AD&C loans 1,136,780 18,868 6.59 1,140,059 11,543 4.02 Commercial business loans 1,373,565 20,395 5.89 1,482,901 21,500 5.75 Total commercial loans 9,346,393 116,049 4.93 8,062,226 90,734 4.47 Residential mortgage loans 1,251,829 10,919 3.49 925,093 7,829 3.39 Residential construction loans 231,318 1,851 3.17 186,129 1,521 3.24 Consumer loans 426,134 6,775 6.31 436,030 3,928 3.57 Total residential and consumer loans 1,909,281 19,545 4.08 1,547,252 13,278 3.42 Total loans (2) 11,255,674 135,594 4.78 9,609,478 104,012 4.30 Loans held for sale 10,901 234 8.58 29,426 271 3.68 Taxable securities 1,243,089 6,047 1.95 1,114,936 3,888 1.39 Tax-advantaged securities 474,366 3,026 2.55 420,329 2,431 2.31 Total investment securities (3) 1,717,455 9,073 2.11 1,535,265 6,319 1.65 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 149,651 1,427 3.78 837,741 330 0.16 Federal funds sold 553 4 2.97 666 1 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 13,134,234 146,332 4.43 12,012,576 110,933 3.67 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (127,404 ) (106,873 ) Cash and due from banks 94,840 78,370 Premises and equipment, net 65,958 59,450 Other assets 601,844 748,003 Total assets $ 13,769,472 $ 12,791,526 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,398,120 $ 1,664 0.47 % $ 1,487,392 $ 211 0.06 % Regular savings deposits 528,306 232 0.17 512,814 46 0.04 Money market savings deposits 3,231,952 16,480 2.02 3,554,108 920 0.10 Time deposits 2,034,190 9,900 1.93 1,375,779 1,643 0.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,192,568 28,276 1.56 6,930,093 2,820 0.16 Federal funds purchased 172,478 1,677 3.86 11 — 0.06 Repurchase agreements 74,797 20 0.11 144,988 43 0.12 Advances from FHLB 500,326 4,759 3.77 — — — Subordinated debt 370,109 3,925 4.24 172,664 1,940 4.49 Total borrowings 1,117,710 10,381 3.68 317,663 1,983 2.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,310,278 38,657 1.85 7,247,756 4,803 0.26 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,833,275 3,879,572 Other liabilities 165,665 146,405 Stockholders’ equity 1,460,254 1,517,793 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,769,472 $ 12,791,526 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 107,675 2.58 % $ 106,130 3.41 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,032 862 Net interest income $ 106,643 $ 105,268 Interest income/earning assets 4.43 % 3.67 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.17 0.16 Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.51 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,681,607 $ 194,598 4.16 % $ 3,689,769 $ 152,977 4.15 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,730,293 78,559 4.54 1,661,015 76,463 4.60 Commercial AD&C loans 1,112,936 56,689 5.09 1,110,420 44,460 4.00 Commercial business loans 1,351,906 69,765 5.16 1,952,537 94,391 4.83 Total commercial loans 8,876,742 399,611 4.50 8,413,741 368,291 4.38 Residential mortgage loans 1,117,053 37,551 3.36 979,754 33,874 3.46 Residential construction loans 221,341 6,963 3.15 178,171 6,127 3.44 Consumer loans 423,746 19,887 4.69 463,200 16,689 3.60 Total residential and consumer loans 1,762,140 64,401 3.65 1,621,125 56,690 3.50 Total loans (2) 10,638,882 464,012 4.36 10,034,866 424,981 4.24 Loans held for sale 14,097 738 5.24 57,016 1,736 3.05 Taxable securities 1,214,032 20,519 1.69 1,017,268 16,118 1.58 Tax-advantaged securities 475,187 11,559 2.43 440,215 10,426 2.37 Total investment securities (3) 1,689,219 32,078 1.90 1,457,483 26,544 1.82 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 189,465 2,672 1.41 500,400 725 0.14 Federal funds sold 574 8 1.41 570 1 0.12 Total interest-earning assets 12,532,237 499,508 3.99 12,050,335 453,987 3.77 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (116,170 ) (130,437 ) Cash and due from banks 84,992 95,620 Premises and equipment, net 63,379 57,198 Other assets 654,386 745,486 Total assets $ 13,218,824 $ 12,818,202 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,457,833 $ 3,177 0.22 % $ 1,420,249 $ 911 0.06 % Regular savings deposits 547,510 294 0.05 482,331 235 0.05 Money market savings deposits 3,308,678 23,883 0.72 3,453,764 4,871 0.14 Time deposits 1,573,868 16,500 1.05 1,579,230 9,005 0.57 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,887,889 43,854 0.64 6,935,574 15,022 0.22 Federal funds purchased 107,785 2,805 2.60 15,154 13 0.08 Repurchase agreements 108,273 124 0.11 143,734 169 0.12 Advances from FHLB 256,621 7,825 3.05 111,311 2,649 2.38 Subordinated debt 328,939 14,055 4.27 208,199 7,913 3.80 Total borrowings 801,618 24,809 3.09 478,398 10,744 2.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,689,507 68,663 0.89 7,413,972 25,766 0.35 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,897,842 3,728,249 Other liabilities 151,277 157,374 Stockholders’ equity 1,480,198 1,518,607 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,218,824 $ 12,818,202 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 430,845 3.10 % $ 428,221 3.42 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 3,841 3,703 Net interest income $ 427,004 $ 424,518 Interest income/earning assets 3.99 % 3.77 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.55 0.21 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.56 %