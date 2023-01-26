Company’s Year Over Year Loan Growth Exceeds 14%
OLNEY, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2022.
Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains or losses. The primary drivers in the reduction in GAAP earnings and core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year quarter were the increase in the provisioning for credit losses and decline in non-interest income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $10.8 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.
“We are in the midst of a challenging economic environment that includes high inflation, an unprecedented interest rate environment, and a greater expectation of recession,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. “Despite these challenges, we are strong and remain committed to achieving long-term success for our clients and shareholders. In 2023, we will continue to focus on growing client relationships with an emphasis on core funding.”
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- At December 31, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 10% increase compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total assets increased 11% year over year.
- Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 16% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated gross commercial loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $341.7 million. Total mortgage loans grew $377.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Deposits increased 3% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Brokered time deposits drove a 64% increase in time deposits, which offset the year-over-year declines in all other categories of deposits. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 4%.
- Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $1.4 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While loan growth resulted in interest income increasing $35.2 million, it was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense for the comparative periods. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $10.5 million or 11% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.26% compared to 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 3.53% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year and previous quarter was the result of the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and fees and the amortization of fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions, the prior year quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.31% while the current quarter’s margin remained at 3.26% and the margin for the prior quarter of the current year would have been 3.50%.
- The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, to the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, the quarterly provision expense contained a provision charge of $2.9 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics and the increased probability of a recession.
- The current quarter’s non-interest income decreased by 37% or $8.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company’s insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.
- Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by decreases of $2.1 million in compensation and benefits expense, $1.0 million in occupancy expense and $0.5 million in other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by increases in various other categories of operating expenses.
- Reflecting the impact of the increased provisioning for credit losses and the decline in non-interest income, return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.53% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51.46% compared to 50.17% for the prior year quarter, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets grew 10% to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 14% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 11% and total loans grew 16% compared to December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan payment activity. During the fourth quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $341.7 million. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.0 billion or 24% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 37%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and one-year ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Deposits grew 3% during the preceding twelve months as interest-bearing deposits grew 6%, offset by a 3% decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. During the period, time deposits increased 64% driven by brokered deposits while money market accounts decreased 6%, savings accounts decreased 4% and interest-bearing demand accounts declined 11%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased 4%. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was driven by a decline in deposits maintained by title companies as mortgage activity slowed throughout the year. In addition, borrowings increased by $928.4 million during the period.
The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.18% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2021 as common equity was negatively impacted by the $123.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio that resulted from the rising rate environment and the increase in tangible assets during the past year and, to a lesser extent, the $25.0 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months. At December 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.20%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%.
Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.35% compared to 0.49%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a year of significant loan growth and economic uncertainty. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $39.4 million, compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2021, and $44.5 million at September 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $5.5 million compared to $0.5 million for the prior year quarter and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $9.5 million without incurring any charge-offs. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.5 million in recoveries for the third quarter of 2022.
At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans, compared to $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of 2021. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the impact of forecasted economic factors and an increase in the probability of an economic recession.
Income Statement Review
Quarterly Results
Net income was $34.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $45.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in the comparative quarter earnings was the result of the current quarter’s increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year’s provision, coupled with a decrease in non-interest income. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company’s insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense decreased 3% primarily as a result of the decline in compensation costs, occupancy costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Net interest income increased $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $35.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the current year’s rising rate environment. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $9.1 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 11% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26% as compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 76 basis points, was offset by the 159 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fee income, in addition to the amortization of fair value marks associated with previous acquisitions, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter would have been 3.31% compared to the current quarter’s 3.26%.
The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18.9 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter’s provision expense also contained a charge to the provision of $2.9 million associated with an increase in unfunded loan commitments compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter reflects the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics coupled with the increased probability of a recession.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income decreased $8.2 million or 37% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter’s disposition of the Company’s insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.
Non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million or 3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a decline in compensation and benefits costs, occupancy expense and other non-interest expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $2.1 million lower as a result of decreases in commission and incentive payments and reduced employee benefit costs, primarily pension and health insurance costs. Occupancy expense declined $1.0 million due to lower depreciation and rental expense as a result of fewer office locations during the preceding twelve months. The impact of these reductions was offset by operating cost increases in most of the remaining categories of non-interest expense.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 5% decrease in GAAP revenue compared to the 3% decrease in GAAP non-interest expense during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.46% for the current quarter as compared to 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 5% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses declined 2%. ROA for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and ROTCE was 12.53% compared to 0.99% and 12.10%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.05% and core ROTCE of 12.86% for the third quarter of 2022.
Year-to-Date Results
The Company recorded net income of $166.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $235.1 million for the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result of the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in most categories of non-interest income, which was partially mitigated by the impact of the sale of the insurance business, and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense significantly offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $160.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $246.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current year compared to the prior year were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses, in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income, elimination of insurance agency commissions in the second half of the year and lower other non-interest income.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $2.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $45.4 million increase in interest income, despite the $39.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, offset by the $42.9 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest income grew 21%, driven by non-PPP commercial loans which increased 22% compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB borrowings and the subordinated debt issued in March 2022. The net interest margin declined to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.56% for the prior year. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and the amortization of the fair value marks, the net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.40% compared to 3.38% for the prior year.
The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to a charge of $34.4 million as compared to a credit of $45.6 million for 2021. The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management’s consideration of the potential impact of current recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The credit to the provision for credit losses for the prior year was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics during 2021 and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 15% to $87.0 million compared to $102.1 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 31% driven by a 75% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 58% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 36% and a 43% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Wealth management income declined reflecting volatility and asset value erosion in the marketplace. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company’s insurance business during the year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Other income declined from the prior year as a result of the decline in credit related fees, the inclusion in 2021 of the impact from the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Service charge income grew modestly as a result of increased customer activity.
Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $257.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $260.5 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the earn-out accrual associated with the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 1% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 2% increase in salaries and benefits and an 8% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and other increased benefit costs. The rise in other non-interest expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing costs increased 10% as a result of specific initiatives and outside data services increased 14% as a result of transaction volumes, while professional fees and service costs decreased 11% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services. Combined occupancy and equipment expense was lower by 4% as a result of lower depreciation and rental expense, which exceeded higher software related expenses.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.05% compared to 49.47% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 49.66% compared to the 46.17% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 2% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
- Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
- The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
- Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-844-200-6205. Please use the following access code: 970945. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 9, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 813195.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|%
Change
|Year Ended
December 31,
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Results of operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|106,643
|$
|105,268
|1
|%
|$
|427,004
|$
|424,518
|1
|%
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|10,801
|1,585
|N/M
|34,372
|(45,556
|)
|N/M
|Non-interest income
|14,297
|22,536
|(37
|)
|87,019
|102,055
|(15
|)
|Non-interest expense
|64,375
|66,141
|(3
|)
|257,293
|260,470
|(1
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|45,764
|60,078
|(24
|)
|222,358
|311,659
|(29
|)
|Net income
|33,980
|45,404
|(25
|)
|166,299
|235,107
|(29
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|33,866
|$
|45,114
|(25
|)
|$
|165,618
|$
|233,599
|(29
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1)
|$
|56,565
|$
|61,663
|(8
|)
|$
|256,730
|$
|266,103
|(4
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.83
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.23
|%
|11.87
|%
|11.23
|%
|15.48
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|12.53
|%
|16.07
|%
|15.24
|%
|21.01
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.26
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.56
|%
|Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis (2)
|53.23
|%
|51.75
|%
|50.05
|%
|49.47
|%
|Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis (2)
|51.46
|%
|50.17
|%
|49.66
|%
|46.17
|%
|Per share data:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.99
|(23)%
|$
|3.69
|$
|5.00
|(26)%
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.99
|(24
|)
|$
|3.68
|$
|4.98
|(26
|)
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|44,828,827
|45,655,924
|(2
|)
|45,039,022
|46,899,085
|(4
|)
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|6
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.28
|6
|Book value per common share
|$
|33.23
|$
|33.68
|(1
|)
|$
|33.23
|$
|33.68
|(1
|)
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|24.64
|$
|24.90
|(1
|)
|$
|24.64
|$
|24.90
|(1
|)
|Outstanding common shares
|44,657,054
|45,118,930
|(1
|)
|44,657,054
|45,118,930
|(1
|)
|Financial condition at period-end:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,543,208
|$
|1,507,062
|2
|%
|$
|1,543,208
|$
|1,507,062
|2
|%
|Loans
|11,396,706
|9,967,091
|14
|11,396,706
|9,967,091
|14
|Assets
|13,833,119
|12,590,726
|10
|13,833,119
|12,590,726
|10
|Deposits
|10,953,421
|10,624,731
|3
|10,953,421
|10,624,731
|3
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,483,768
|1,519,679
|(2
|)
|1,483,768
|1,519,679
|(2
|)
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage (3)
|9.33
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.33
|%
|9.26
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.23
|%
|11.91
|%
|10.23
|%
|11.91
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.23
|%
|11.91
|%
|10.23
|%
|11.91
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|14.20
|%
|14.59
|%
|14.20
|%
|14.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|8.18
|%
|9.21
|%
|8.18
|%
|9.21
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|10.61
|%
|11.87
|%
|11.20
|%
|11.85
|%
|Credit quality ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.20
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.10
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.35
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.49
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|346.15
|%
|223.61
|%
|346.15
|%
|223.61
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)
|—
|%
|0.01
|%
|—
|%
|0.11
|%
|(1)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure.
|(2)
|The efficiency ratio – GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(3)
|Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.
|(4)
|The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders’ equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(5)
|Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS – METRICS
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Core earnings (non-GAAP):
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|33,980
|$
|45,404
|$
|166,299
|$
|235,107
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):
|Merger, acquisition and disposal expense
|—
|—
|796
|33
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,049
|1,197
|4,333
|4,908
|Loss on FHLB redemption
|—
|—
|—
|6,779
|Gain on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|(12,309
|)
|—
|Investment securities (gains)/ losses
|293
|(26
|)
|257
|(158
|)
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|—
|929
|—
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|35,322
|$
|46,575
|$
|160,305
|$
|246,669
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP)
|44,828,827
|45,655,924
|45,039,022
|46,899,085
|Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.99
|$
|3.68
|$
|4.98
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.02
|$
|3.56
|$
|5.26
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|13,769,472
|$
|12,791,526
|$
|13,218,824
|$
|12,818,202
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.98
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.83
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.02
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.92
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Average total stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,460,254
|$
|1,517,793
|$
|1,480,198
|$
|1,518,607
|Average goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(370,223
|)
|(366,244
|)
|(370,223
|)
|Average other intangible assets, net
|(20,739
|)
|(26,954
|)
|(23,009
|)
|(29,403
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,076,079
|$
|1,120,616
|$
|1,090,945
|$
|1,118,981
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|12.53
|%
|16.07
|%
|15.24
|%
|21.01
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|13.02
|%
|16.49
|%
|14.69
|%
|22.04
|%
|(1)
|Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|33,980
|$
|45,404
|$
|166,299
|$
|235,107
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:
|Income tax expense
|11,784
|14,674
|56,059
|76,552
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|10,801
|1,585
|34,372
|(45,556
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|56,565
|$
|61,663
|$
|256,730
|$
|266,103
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|64,375
|$
|66,141
|$
|257,293
|$
|260,470
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|120,940
|$
|127,804
|$
|514,023
|$
|526,573
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|53.23
|%
|51.75
|%
|50.05
|%
|49.47
|%
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|64,375
|$
|66,141
|$
|257,293
|$
|260,470
|Less non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,408
|1,609
|5,814
|6,600
|Loss on FHLB redemption
|—
|—
|—
|9,117
|Merger, acquisition and disposal expense
|—
|—
|1,068
|45
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|—
|1,247
|—
|Non-interest expense – as adjusted
|$
|62,967
|$
|64,532
|$
|249,164
|$
|244,708
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|120,940
|$
|127,804
|$
|514,023
|$
|526,573
|Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
|Tax-equivalent income
|1,032
|862
|3,841
|3,703
|Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:
|Investment securities gains/ (losses)
|(393
|)
|34
|(345
|)
|212
|Gain on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|16,516
|—
|Net interest income plus non-interest income – as adjusted
|$
|122,365
|$
|128,632
|$
|501,693
|$
|530,064
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|51.46
|%
|50.17
|%
|49.66
|%
|46.17
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,483,768
|$
|1,519,679
|$
|1,483,768
|$
|1,519,679
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(370,223
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(370,223
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,855
|)
|(25,920
|)
|(19,855
|)
|(25,920
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,100,477
|$
|1,123,536
|$
|1,100,477
|$
|1,123,536
|Total assets
|$
|13,833,119
|$
|12,590,726
|$
|13,833,119
|$
|12,590,726
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(370,223
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(370,223
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,855
|)
|(25,920
|)
|(19,855
|)
|(25,920
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|13,449,828
|$
|12,194,583
|$
|13,449,828
|$
|12,194,583
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.18
|%
|9.21
|%
|8.18
|%
|9.21
|%
|Outstanding common shares
|44,657,054
|45,118,930
|44,657,054
|45,118,930
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|24.64
|$
|24.90
|$
|24.64
|$
|24.90
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION – UNAUDITED
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|88,152
|$
|65,630
|Federal funds sold
|193
|312
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|103,887
|354,078
|Cash and cash equivalents
|192,232
|420,020
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
|11,706
|39,409
|Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $220,123)
|259,452
|—
|Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
|1,214,538
|1,465,896
|Other investments, at cost
|69,218
|41,166
|Total loans
|11,396,706
|9,967,091
|Less: allowance for credit losses – loans
|(136,242
|)
|(109,145
|)
|Net loans
|11,260,464
|9,857,946
|Premises and equipment, net
|67,070
|59,685
|Other real estate owned
|645
|1,034
|Accrued interest receivable
|41,172
|34,349
|Goodwill
|363,436
|370,223
|Other intangible assets, net
|19,855
|25,920
|Other assets
|333,331
|275,078
|Total assets
|$
|13,833,119
|$
|12,590,726
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,673,300
|$
|3,779,630
|Interest-bearing deposits
|7,280,121
|6,845,101
|Total deposits
|10,953,421
|10,624,731
|Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|321,967
|141,086
|Advances from FHLB
|550,000
|—
|Subordinated debt
|370,205
|172,712
|Total borrowings
|1,242,172
|313,798
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|153,758
|132,518
|Total liabilities
|12,349,351
|11,071,047
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock — par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,657,054 and 45,118,930 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|44,657
|45,119
|Additional paid in capital
|734,273
|751,072
|Retained earnings
|836,789
|732,027
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(131,951
|)
|(8,539
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,483,768
|1,519,679
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,833,119
|$
|12,590,726
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|135,079
|$
|103,589
|$
|462,121
|$
|423,152
|Interest on loans held for sale
|234
|271
|738
|1,736
|Interest on deposits with banks
|1,427
|330
|2,672
|725
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|6,047
|3,888
|20,519
|16,118
|Tax-advantaged
|2,509
|1,992
|9,609
|8,552
|Interest on federal funds sold
|4
|1
|8
|1
|Total interest income
|145,300
|110,071
|495,667
|450,284
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|28,276
|2,820
|43,854
|15,022
|Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|1,697
|43
|2,929
|182
|Interest on advances from FHLB
|4,759
|—
|7,825
|2,649
|Interest on subordinated debt
|3,925
|1,940
|14,055
|7,913
|Total interest expense
|38,657
|4,803
|68,663
|25,766
|Net interest income
|106,643
|105,268
|427,004
|424,518
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|10,801
|1,585
|34,372
|(45,556
|)
|Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|95,842
|103,683
|392,632
|470,074
|Non-interest income:
|Investment securities gains/ (losses)
|(393
|)
|34
|(345
|)
|212
|Gain on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|16,516
|—
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,419
|2,305
|9,803
|8,241
|Mortgage banking activities
|783
|3,622
|6,130
|24,509
|Wealth management income
|8,472
|9,598
|35,774
|36,841
|Insurance agency commissions
|—
|1,332
|2,927
|7,017
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|950
|819
|3,141
|3,022
|Bank card fees
|463
|1,818
|4,379
|6,896
|Other income
|1,603
|3,008
|8,694
|15,317
|Total non-interest income
|14,297
|22,536
|87,019
|102,055
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|39,455
|41,535
|158,504
|155,830
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,728
|5,693
|19,255
|22,405
|Equipment expenses
|3,859
|3,427
|14,779
|12,883
|Marketing
|1,354
|1,090
|5,197
|4,730
|Outside data services
|2,707
|2,123
|10,199
|8,983
|FDIC insurance
|1,462
|991
|4,792
|4,294
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,408
|1,609
|5,814
|6,600
|Merger, acquisition and disposal expense
|—
|—
|1,068
|45
|Professional fees and services
|2,573
|2,381
|9,169
|10,308
|Other expenses
|6,829
|7,292
|28,516
|34,392
|Total non-interest expense
|64,375
|66,141
|257,293
|260,470
|Income before income tax expense
|45,764
|60,078
|222,358
|311,659
|Income tax expense
|11,784
|14,674
|56,059
|76,552
|Net income
|$
|33,980
|$
|45,404
|$
|166,299
|$
|235,107
|Net income per share amounts:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.99
|$
|3.69
|$
|5.00
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.99
|$
|3.68
|$
|4.98
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.28
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Profitability for the quarter:
|Tax-equivalent interest income
|$
|146,332
|$
|131,373
|$
|114,901
|$
|106,902
|$
|110,933
|$
|112,060
|$
|115,753
|$
|115,241
|Interest expense
|38,657
|17,462
|7,959
|4,585
|4,803
|4,525
|6,777
|9,661
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|107,675
|113,911
|106,942
|102,317
|106,130
|107,535
|108,976
|105,580
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,032
|951
|992
|866
|862
|931
|930
|980
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|10,801
|18,890
|3,046
|1,635
|1,585
|(8,229
|)
|(4,204
|)
|(34,708
|)
|Non-interest income
|14,297
|16,882
|35,245
|20,595
|22,536
|24,394
|26,259
|28,866
|Non-interest expense
|64,375
|65,780
|64,991
|62,147
|66,141
|63,181
|62,975
|68,173
|Income before income tax expense
|45,764
|45,172
|73,158
|58,264
|60,078
|76,046
|75,534
|100,001
|Income tax expense
|11,784
|11,588
|18,358
|14,329
|14,674
|19,070
|18,271
|24,537
|Net income
|$
|33,980
|$
|33,584
|$
|54,800
|$
|43,935
|$
|45,404
|$
|56,976
|$
|57,263
|$
|75,464
|GAAP financial performance:
|Return on average assets
|0.98
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.79
|%
|2.39
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.23
|%
|8.96
|%
|14.97
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.87
|%
|14.54
|%
|15.07
|%
|20.72
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|12.53
|%
|12.10
|%
|20.42
|%
|16.04
|%
|16.07
|%
|19.56
|%
|20.44
|%
|28.47
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.26
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.56
|%
|Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis
|53.23
|%
|50.66
|%
|46.03
|%
|50.92
|%
|51.75
|%
|48.23
|%
|46.89
|%
|51.08
|%
|Non-GAAP financial performance:
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income
|$
|56,565
|$
|64,062
|$
|76,204
|$
|59,899
|$
|61,663
|$
|67,817
|$
|71,330
|$
|65,293
|Core after-tax earnings
|$
|35,322
|$
|35,695
|$
|44,238
|$
|45,050
|$
|46,575
|$
|58,151
|$
|58,446
|$
|83,511
|Core return on average assets
|1.02
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.83
|%
|2.65
|%
|Core return on average common equity
|9.60
|%
|9.53
|%
|12.09
|%
|12.13
|%
|12.17
|%
|14.84
|%
|15.38
|%
|22.93
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|13.02
|%
|12.86
|%
|16.49
|%
|16.45
|%
|16.49
|%
|19.96
|%
|20.87
|%
|31.50
|%
|Core earnings per diluted common share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.76
|Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis
|51.46
|%
|48.18
|%
|49.79
|%
|49.34
|%
|50.17
|%
|46.67
|%
|45.36
|%
|42.65
|%
|Per share data:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|33,866
|$
|33,470
|$
|54,606
|$
|43,667
|$
|45,114
|$
|56,622
|$
|56,782
|$
|74,824
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.59
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.58
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|44,828,827
|44,780,560
|45,111,693
|45,333,292
|45,655,924
|47,086,824
|47,523,198
|47,415,060
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|Non-interest income:
|Securities gains/ (losses)
|$
|(393
|)
|$
|2
|$
|38
|$
|8
|$
|34
|$
|49
|$
|71
|$
|58
|Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets
|—
|(183
|)
|16,699
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,419
|2,591
|2,467
|2,326
|2,305
|2,108
|1,976
|1,852
|Mortgage banking activities
|783
|1,566
|1,483
|2,298
|3,622
|4,942
|5,776
|10,169
|Wealth management income
|8,472
|8,867
|9,098
|9,337
|9,598
|9,392
|9,121
|8,730
|Insurance agency commissions
|—
|—
|812
|2,115
|1,332
|2,285
|1,247
|2,153
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|950
|693
|703
|795
|819
|818
|705
|680
|Bank card fees
|463
|438
|1,810
|1,668
|1,818
|1,775
|1,785
|1,518
|Other income
|1,603
|2,908
|2,135
|2,048
|3,008
|3,025
|5,578
|3,706
|Total non-interest income
|$
|14,297
|$
|16,882
|$
|35,245
|$
|20,595
|$
|22,536
|$
|24,394
|$
|26,259
|$
|28,866
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|39,455
|$
|40,126
|$
|39,550
|$
|39,373
|$
|41,535
|$
|38,653
|$
|38,990
|$
|36,652
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,728
|4,759
|4,734
|5,034
|5,693
|5,728
|5,497
|5,487
|Equipment expenses
|3,859
|3,825
|3,559
|3,536
|3,427
|3,214
|3,020
|3,222
|Marketing
|1,354
|1,370
|1,280
|1,193
|1,090
|1,376
|1,052
|1,212
|Outside data services
|2,707
|2,509
|2,564
|2,419
|2,123
|2,317
|2,260
|2,283
|FDIC insurance
|1,462
|1,268
|1,078
|984
|991
|361
|1,450
|1,492
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,408
|1,432
|1,466
|1,508
|1,609
|1,635
|1,659
|1,697
|Merger, acquisition and disposal expense
|—
|1
|1,067
|—
|—
|—
|—
|45
|Professional fees and services
|2,573
|2,207
|2,372
|2,017
|2,381
|3,031
|3,165
|1,731
|Other expenses
|6,829
|8,283
|7,321
|6,083
|7,292
|6,866
|5,882
|14,352
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|64,375
|$
|65,780
|$
|64,991
|$
|62,147
|$
|66,141
|$
|63,181
|$
|62,975
|$
|68,173
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Balance sheets at quarter end:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,130,094
|$
|5,066,843
|$
|4,761,658
|$
|4,388,275
|$
|4,141,346
|$
|3,743,698
|$
|3,712,374
|$
|3,652,418
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,775,037
|1,743,724
|1,767,326
|1,692,253
|1,690,881
|1,661,092
|1,687,843
|1,644,848
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,090,028
|1,143,783
|1,094,528
|1,089,331
|1,088,094
|1,177,949
|1,126,960
|1,051,013
|Commercial business loans
|1,455,885
|1,393,634
|1,353,380
|1,349,602
|1,481,834
|1,594,528
|1,974,366
|2,411,109
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,287,933
|1,218,552
|1,147,577
|1,000,697
|937,570
|911,997
|960,527
|1,022,546
|Residential construction loans
|224,772
|229,243
|235,486
|204,259
|197,652
|181,319
|172,869
|171,028
|Consumer loans
|432,957
|423,034
|426,335
|419,911
|429,714
|450,765
|457,576
|493,904
|Total loans
|11,396,706
|11,218,813
|10,786,290
|10,144,328
|9,967,091
|9,721,348
|10,092,515
|10,446,866
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(136,242
|)
|(128,268
|)
|(113,670
|)
|(110,588
|)
|(109,145
|)
|(107,920
|)
|(123,961
|)
|(130,361
|)
|Loans held for sale
|11,706
|11,469
|23,610
|17,537
|39,409
|44,678
|71,082
|84,930
|Investment securities
|1,543,208
|1,587,279
|1,595,424
|1,586,441
|1,507,062
|1,470,652
|1,482,123
|1,472,727
|Total assets
|13,833,119
|13,765,597
|13,303,009
|12,967,416
|12,590,726
|13,017,464
|12,925,577
|12,873,366
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|3,673,300
|3,993,480
|4,129,440
|4,039,797
|3,779,630
|3,987,411
|4,000,636
|3,770,852
|Total deposits
|10,953,421
|10,749,486
|10,969,461
|10,852,794
|10,624,731
|10,987,400
|10,866,466
|10,677,752
|Customer repurchase agreements
|61,967
|91,287
|110,744
|130,784
|141,086
|147,504
|140,708
|129,318
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,483,768
|1,451,862
|1,477,169
|1,488,910
|1,519,679
|1,546,060
|1,562,280
|1,511,694
|Quarterly average balance sheets:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,082,697
|$
|4,898,683
|$
|4,512,937
|$
|4,220,246
|$
|3,769,529
|$
|3,678,886
|$
|3,675,119
|$
|3,634,174
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,753,351
|1,755,891
|1,727,325
|1,683,557
|1,669,737
|1,671,442
|1,663,543
|1,638,885
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,136,780
|1,115,531
|1,096,369
|1,102,660
|1,140,059
|1,161,183
|1,089,287
|1,049,597
|Commercial business loans
|1,373,565
|1,327,218
|1,334,350
|1,372,755
|1,482,901
|1,820,598
|2,225,885
|2,291,097
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,251,829
|1,177,664
|1,070,836
|964,056
|925,093
|934,365
|994,899
|1,066,714
|Residential construction loans
|231,318
|235,123
|221,031
|197,366
|186,129
|170,511
|176,135
|179,925
|Consumer loans
|426,134
|422,963
|421,022
|424,859
|436,030
|452,289
|468,686
|496,578
|Total loans
|11,255,674
|10,933,073
|10,383,870
|9,965,499
|9,609,478
|9,889,274
|10,293,554
|10,356,970
|Loans held for sale
|10,901
|15,211
|12,744
|17,594
|29,426
|50,075
|66,958
|82,263
|Investment securities
|1,717,455
|1,734,036
|1,686,181
|1,617,615
|1,535,265
|1,403,496
|1,482,905
|1,407,455
|Interest-earning assets
|13,134,234
|12,833,758
|12,283,834
|11,859,803
|12,012,576
|12,121,048
|12,037,701
|12,029,424
|Total assets
|13,769,472
|13,521,595
|12,991,692
|12,576,089
|12,791,526
|12,886,460
|12,798,355
|12,801,539
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|3,833,275
|3,995,702
|4,001,762
|3,758,732
|3,879,572
|3,869,293
|3,763,135
|3,394,110
|Total deposits
|11,025,843
|10,740,999
|10,829,221
|10,542,029
|10,809,665
|10,832,115
|10,663,346
|10,343,190
|Customer repurchase agreements
|74,797
|104,742
|122,728
|131,487
|144,988
|145,483
|136,286
|148,195
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,310,278
|7,892,230
|7,377,045
|7,163,641
|7,247,756
|7,315,021
|7,356,656
|7,742,987
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,460,254
|1,486,427
|1,468,036
|1,506,516
|1,517,793
|1,554,765
|1,523,875
|1,477,150
|Financial measures:
|Average equity to average assets
|10.61
|%
|10.99
|%
|11.30
|%
|11.98
|%
|11.87
|%
|12.07
|%
|11.91
|%
|11.54
|%
|Average investment securities to average earning assets
|13.08
|%
|13.51
|%
|13.73
|%
|13.64
|%
|12.78
|%
|11.58
|%
|12.32
|%
|11.70
|%
|Average loans to average earning assets
|85.70
|%
|85.19
|%
|84.53
|%
|84.03
|%
|80.00
|%
|81.59
|%
|85.51
|%
|86.10
|%
|Loans to assets
|82.39
|%
|81.50
|%
|81.08
|%
|78.23
|%
|79.16
|%
|74.68
|%
|78.08
|%
|81.15
|%
|Loans to deposits
|104.05
|%
|104.37
|%
|98.33
|%
|93.47
|%
|93.81
|%
|88.48
|%
|92.88
|%
|97.84
|%
|Assets under management
|$
|5,255,306
|$
|4,969,092
|$
|5,171,321
|$
|5,793,787
|$
|6,078,204
|$
|5,733,311
|$
|5,676,141
|$
|5,401,158
|Capital measures:
|Tier 1 leverage (1)
|9.33
|%
|9.33
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.66
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.33
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.14
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.23
|%
|10.18
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.78
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.53
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.11
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.23
|%
|10.18
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.78
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.53
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.11
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|14.20
|%
|14.15
|%
|14.46
|%
|15.02
|%
|14.59
|%
|15.30
|%
|15.85
|%
|15.52
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|33.23
|$
|32.52
|$
|33.10
|$
|32.97
|$
|33.68
|$
|33.52
|$
|33.02
|$
|32.04
|Outstanding common shares
|44,657,054
|44,644,269
|44,629,697
|45,162,908
|45,118,930
|46,119,074
|47,312,982
|47,187,389
|(1)
|Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL – UNAUDITED
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Non-performing assets:
|Loans 90 days past due:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|14,830
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial AD&C
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7,344
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|1,002
|1,966
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|31
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|—
|167
|353
|296
|557
|679
|680
|398
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|34
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total loans 90 days past due
|1,002
|2,167
|353
|296
|557
|22,853
|680
|429
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|9,943
|14,038
|11,245
|11,743
|12,489
|15,386
|42,072
|42,776
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|5,019
|6,294
|7,869
|8,083
|9,306
|9,854
|8,183
|8,316
|Commercial AD&C
|—
|—
|1,353
|1,081
|650
|1,022
|14,489
|14,975
|Commercial business
|7,322
|7,198
|7,542
|8,357
|8,420
|9,454
|9,435
|13,147
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|7,439
|7,514
|7,305
|8,148
|8,441
|9,511
|9,440
|9,593
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|1
|51
|55
|62
|62
|—
|Consumer
|5,059
|5,173
|5,692
|6,406
|6,725
|7,826
|7,718
|7,193
|Total non-accrual loans
|34,782
|40,217
|41,007
|43,869
|46,086
|53,115
|91,399
|96,000
|Total restructured loans – accruing
|3,575
|2,077
|2,119
|2,161
|2,167
|2,199
|2,228
|2,271
|Total non-performing loans
|39,359
|44,461
|43,479
|46,326
|48,810
|78,167
|94,307
|98,700
|Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)
|645
|739
|739
|1,034
|1,034
|1,105
|1,234
|1,354
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|40,004
|$
|45,200
|$
|44,218
|$
|47,360
|$
|49,844
|$
|79,272
|$
|95,541
|$
|100,054
|For the Quarter Ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|40,217
|$
|41,007
|$
|43,869
|$
|46,086
|$
|53,115
|$
|91,399
|$
|96,000
|$
|112,361
|Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(257
|)
|—
|Non-accrual balances charged-off
|(22
|)
|(197
|)
|(376
|)
|(265
|)
|(754
|)
|(7,171
|)
|(2,166
|)
|(699
|)
|Net payments or draws
|(9,535
|)
|(3,509
|)
|(3,234
|)
|(2,787
|)
|(5,786
|)
|(36,526
|)
|(3,693
|)
|(16,028
|)
|Loans placed on non-accrual
|5,467
|4,212
|948
|1,503
|511
|5,699
|1,515
|421
|Non-accrual loans brought current
|(1,345
|)
|(1,296
|)
|(200
|)
|(668
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(286
|)
|—
|(55
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|34,782
|$
|40,217
|$
|41,007
|$
|43,869
|$
|46,086
|$
|53,115
|$
|91,399
|$
|96,000
|Analysis of allowance for credit losses – loans:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|128,268
|$
|113,670
|$
|110,588
|$
|109,145
|$
|107,920
|$
|123,961
|$
|130,361
|$
|165,367
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses – loans
|7,907
|14,092
|3,046
|1,635
|1,585
|(8,229
|)
|(4,204
|)
|(34,708
|)
|Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|(1
|)
|—
|(300
|)
|(19
|)
|(109
|)
|5,797
|(144
|)
|(27
|)
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|(27
|)
|(10
|)
|(12
|)
|—
|—
|136
|—
|—
|Commercial AD&C
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,007
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|(13
|)
|(512
|)
|331
|111
|564
|(53
|)
|2,359
|634
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|(50
|)
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|120
|(80
|)
|(49
|)
|(11
|)
|(270
|)
|Residential construction
|—
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|—
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|Consumer
|24
|27
|(41
|)
|(20
|)
|(13
|)
|(24
|)
|(7
|)
|(39
|)
|Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)
|(67
|)
|(506
|)
|(36
|)
|192
|360
|7,812
|2,196
|298
|Balance at the end of period
|$
|136,242
|$
|128,268
|$
|113,670
|$
|110,588
|$
|109,145
|$
|107,920
|$
|123,961
|$
|130,361
|Asset quality ratios:
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.94
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.29
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.78
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|346.15
|%
|288.50
|%
|261.44
|%
|238.72
|%
|223.61
|%
|138.06
|%
|131.44
|%
|132.08
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans
|—
|%
|(0.02)%
|—
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.01
|%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,082,697
|$
|56,353
|4.40
|%
|$
|3,769,529
|$
|38,452
|4.05
|%
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,753,351
|20,433
|4.62
|1,669,737
|19,239
|4.57
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,136,780
|18,868
|6.59
|1,140,059
|11,543
|4.02
|Commercial business loans
|1,373,565
|20,395
|5.89
|1,482,901
|21,500
|5.75
|Total commercial loans
|9,346,393
|116,049
|4.93
|8,062,226
|90,734
|4.47
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,251,829
|10,919
|3.49
|925,093
|7,829
|3.39
|Residential construction loans
|231,318
|1,851
|3.17
|186,129
|1,521
|3.24
|Consumer loans
|426,134
|6,775
|6.31
|436,030
|3,928
|3.57
|Total residential and consumer loans
|1,909,281
|19,545
|4.08
|1,547,252
|13,278
|3.42
|Total loans (2)
|11,255,674
|135,594
|4.78
|9,609,478
|104,012
|4.30
|Loans held for sale
|10,901
|234
|8.58
|29,426
|271
|3.68
|Taxable securities
|1,243,089
|6,047
|1.95
|1,114,936
|3,888
|1.39
|Tax-advantaged securities
|474,366
|3,026
|2.55
|420,329
|2,431
|2.31
|Total investment securities (3)
|1,717,455
|9,073
|2.11
|1,535,265
|6,319
|1.65
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|149,651
|1,427
|3.78
|837,741
|330
|0.16
|Federal funds sold
|553
|4
|2.97
|666
|1
|0.15
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,134,234
|146,332
|4.43
|12,012,576
|110,933
|3.67
|Less: allowance for credit losses – loans
|(127,404
|)
|(106,873
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|94,840
|78,370
|Premises and equipment, net
|65,958
|59,450
|Other assets
|601,844
|748,003
|Total assets
|$
|13,769,472
|$
|12,791,526
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,398,120
|$
|1,664
|0.47
|%
|$
|1,487,392
|$
|211
|0.06
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|528,306
|232
|0.17
|512,814
|46
|0.04
|Money market savings deposits
|3,231,952
|16,480
|2.02
|3,554,108
|920
|0.10
|Time deposits
|2,034,190
|9,900
|1.93
|1,375,779
|1,643
|0.47
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,192,568
|28,276
|1.56
|6,930,093
|2,820
|0.16
|Federal funds purchased
|172,478
|1,677
|3.86
|11
|—
|0.06
|Repurchase agreements
|74,797
|20
|0.11
|144,988
|43
|0.12
|Advances from FHLB
|500,326
|4,759
|3.77
|—
|—
|—
|Subordinated debt
|370,109
|3,925
|4.24
|172,664
|1,940
|4.49
|Total borrowings
|1,117,710
|10,381
|3.68
|317,663
|1,983
|2.48
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,310,278
|38,657
|1.85
|7,247,756
|4,803
|0.26
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|3,833,275
|3,879,572
|Other liabilities
|165,665
|146,405
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,460,254
|1,517,793
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,769,472
|$
|12,791,526
|Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
|$
|107,675
|2.58
|%
|$
|106,130
|3.41
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,032
|862
|Net interest income
|$
|106,643
|$
|105,268
|Interest income/earning assets
|4.43
|%
|3.67
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|1.17
|0.16
|Net interest margin
|3.26
|%
|3.51
|%
|(1)
|Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3)
|Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balances
|Interest (1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|4,681,607
|$
|194,598
|4.16
|%
|$
|3,689,769
|$
|152,977
|4.15
|%
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,730,293
|78,559
|4.54
|1,661,015
|76,463
|4.60
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,112,936
|56,689
|5.09
|1,110,420
|44,460
|4.00
|Commercial business loans
|1,351,906
|69,765
|5.16
|1,952,537
|94,391
|4.83
|Total commercial loans
|8,876,742
|399,611
|4.50
|8,413,741
|368,291
|4.38
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,117,053
|37,551
|3.36
|979,754
|33,874
|3.46
|Residential construction loans
|221,341
|6,963
|3.15
|178,171
|6,127
|3.44
|Consumer loans
|423,746
|19,887
|4.69
|463,200
|16,689
|3.60
|Total residential and consumer loans
|1,762,140
|64,401
|3.65
|1,621,125
|56,690
|3.50
|Total loans (2)
|10,638,882
|464,012
|4.36
|10,034,866
|424,981
|4.24
|Loans held for sale
|14,097
|738
|5.24
|57,016
|1,736
|3.05
|Taxable securities
|1,214,032
|20,519
|1.69
|1,017,268
|16,118
|1.58
|Tax-advantaged securities
|475,187
|11,559
|2.43
|440,215
|10,426
|2.37
|Total investment securities (3)
|1,689,219
|32,078
|1.90
|1,457,483
|26,544
|1.82
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|189,465
|2,672
|1.41
|500,400
|725
|0.14
|Federal funds sold
|574
|8
|1.41
|570
|1
|0.12
|Total interest-earning assets
|12,532,237
|499,508
|3.99
|12,050,335
|453,987
|3.77
|Less: allowance for credit losses – loans
|(116,170
|)
|(130,437
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|84,992
|95,620
|Premises and equipment, net
|63,379
|57,198
|Other assets
|654,386
|745,486
|Total assets
|$
|13,218,824
|$
|12,818,202
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,457,833
|$
|3,177
|0.22
|%
|$
|1,420,249
|$
|911
|0.06
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|547,510
|294
|0.05
|482,331
|235
|0.05
|Money market savings deposits
|3,308,678
|23,883
|0.72
|3,453,764
|4,871
|0.14
|Time deposits
|1,573,868
|16,500
|1.05
|1,579,230
|9,005
|0.57
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,887,889
|43,854
|0.64
|6,935,574
|15,022
|0.22
|Federal funds purchased
|107,785
|2,805
|2.60
|15,154
|13
|0.08
|Repurchase agreements
|108,273
|124
|0.11
|143,734
|169
|0.12
|Advances from FHLB
|256,621
|7,825
|3.05
|111,311
|2,649
|2.38
|Subordinated debt
|328,939
|14,055
|4.27
|208,199
|7,913
|3.80
|Total borrowings
|801,618
|24,809
|3.09
|478,398
|10,744
|2.25
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,689,507
|68,663
|0.89
|7,413,972
|25,766
|0.35
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|3,897,842
|3,728,249
|Other liabilities
|151,277
|157,374
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,480,198
|1,518,607
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,218,824
|$
|12,818,202
|Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
|$
|430,845
|3.10
|%
|$
|428,221
|3.42
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|3,841
|3,703
|Net interest income
|$
|427,004
|$
|424,518
|Interest income/earning assets
|3.99
|%
|3.77
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|0.55
|0.21
|Net interest margin
|3.44
|%
|3.56
|%
|(1)
|Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $3.8 million and $3.7 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3)
|Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
