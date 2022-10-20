Company Achieves 10% Year over Year Organic Growth

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $57.0 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2021 and $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share), compared to $58.2 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains. Core earnings for the current period when compared to the prior year quarter were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with provisioning for credit losses, a decline in mortgage banking income, and declines in insurance commission and bankcard income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $18.9 million compared to a credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a charge of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was comprised of a provision for credit losses of $14.1 million directly attributable to funded loans and an adjustment to the provision of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments.

“We once again demonstrated our ability to grow new client relationships while maintaining exceptional credit quality,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to work through this challenging economic environment and are focused on generating core client funding from both our retail and commercial lines of business.”

Third Quarter Highlights:

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 6% increase compared to $13.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the total assets increased 10% during the same period.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 21% to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $9.3 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.6 billion or 21% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated new commercial gross loan production of $4.6 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.4 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production increased 43% to $762.3 million during the third quarter of the current year compared to $532.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Total mortgage loans grew $354.5 million, primarily in conventional 1-4 family mortgage loans, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 grew $6.4 million or 6% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $17.5 million or 18% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter driven by the growth of the commercial loan portfolio.

For the third quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.53% compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2021, and 3.49% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the amortization of the fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions and interest and fees from PPP loans, the current quarter’s net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.32% for third quarter of 2021, and 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $14.1 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision for credit losses of $8.2 million. In addition, to the current quarter’s provision for credit losses mainly driven by loan growth, the quarterly provision expense contained an adjustment of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in the qualitative reserve to consider the potential impact of future recessionary pressures and other qualitative considerations.

Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 31% or $7.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the previous quarter’s disposition of the Company’s insurance business and lower bankcard income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $2.6 million or 4% compared to the prior year quarter driven by the increases of $1.5 million in compensation expense and $1.4 million in other non-interest expense. The primary cause of the increase in other non-interest expense was the result of a $1.2 million accrual towards the contingent earn-out associated with the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson. Excluding this accrual, non-interest expense increased 2% in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 0.99% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.10% compared to 1.75% and 19.56%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.05% and core ROTCE was 12.86% compared to core ROA of 1.79% and core ROTCE of 19.96% for the third quarter of 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.66% compared to 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021, and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 48.18% compared to 46.67% for the prior year quarter, and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 6% to $13.8 billion at September 30, 2022, as compared to $13.0 billion at September 30, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 15% to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 10% and total loans grew 21% compared to September 30, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.6 billion or 21% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $4.6 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, offsetting $1.4 billion in commercial loan payment activity. During the third quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $762.3 million, an increase of 43% compared to $532.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.3 billion or 35% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. Year-over-year the total mortgage loan portfolio grew 32%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgages were retained to grow the portfolio. During the past twelve months, deposits decreased 2%. Noninterest-bearing deposits remained stable, while interest-bearing deposits declined 3%. During the period, time deposits increased 12% and money market accounts decreased 12%, while savings increased 9% and interest-bearing demand declined 3%. Borrowings increased by $1.1 billion during the period to provide funding for the loan growth.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.98% of tangible assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.10% at September 30, 2021 as a result of the $132.3 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months and the $141.9 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio due to the impact of the rising rate environment on the value of securities coupled with the increase in tangible assets during the past year. At September 30, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.15%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.18%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.18%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%. During the current quarter risk-based capital ratios declined from sequential quarters as a result of an adjustment to risk-weighted assets for unfunded commitments.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.40% compared to 0.80%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a period of significant loan growth. At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $44.5 million, compared to $78.2 million at September 30, 2021, and $43.5 million at June 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $4.2 million compared to $5.7 million for the prior year quarter and $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and insignificant recoveries for the second quarter of 2022.

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans, compared to $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter resulted from the growth in the loan portfolio, the impact of forecasted economic factors and, to a lesser degree, adjustments to certain other qualitative metrics.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $33.6 million compared to net income of $57.0 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in earnings was primarily the result of the current quarter’s charge to provision for credit losses compared to the prior year’s credit to provision for credit losses and the decrease in non-interest income, which were partially offset by the increase in net interest income. Non-interest income decreased as a result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, the impact of the sale of the Company’s insurance business, which reduced commission income and lower bankcard fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense increased 4% primarily as a result of the rise in compensation costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share), compared to $58.2 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $6.4 million or 6% compared to the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the $19.3 million growth in interest income, which was partially offset by growth of $12.9 million in interest expense. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $11.2 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 18% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans and investment securities income. The increase in interest expense was the result of the increased cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the increased volume and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.53% as compared to 3.52% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 40 basis points, was offset by the 63 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to loan portfolio was $14.1 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision for credit losses of $8.2 million. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was a charge of $3.0 million. The quarterly provision expense also contained an adjustment of $4.8 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit losses attributable to the loan portfolio for the current quarter reflects the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, the assessment of the forecasted impact of an economic recession and consideration of various qualitative factors.

Non-interest income decreased $7.5 million or 31% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. This decline is the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the previous quarter’s disposition of the Company’s insurance business, and reduced bankcard income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense increased $2.6 million or 4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of the rise in compensation costs and other expenses. The rise in compensation costs during the comparative period was the result of increases in salaries and incentive payments, partially mitigated by a decline in commission expense resulting from the disposition of the Company’s insurance business. The primary cause of the increase in other non-interest expense was the accrual of $1.2 million for contingent earn-out compensation based on the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson. Excluding this accrual, non-interest expense increased 2% in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

For the third quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.66% compared to 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021, and 46.03% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 4% increase in GAAP non-interest expense compared to the 1% increase in GAAP revenue during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.18% for the current quarter as compared to 46.67% for the third quarter of 2021, and 49.79% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the third quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 1% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses rose 3%. ROA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 0.99% and ROTCE was 12.10% compared to 1.69% and 20.42%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter’s core ROA was 1.05% and core ROTCE was 12.86% compared to core ROA of 1.37% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $132.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $189.7 million for the same period of the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result the activity in the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in non-interest income from isolated events that occurred in 2021 and the reduction in insurance agency commissions subsequent to the sale of the insurance business by the Company and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $125.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $200.1 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year period were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income and lower other non-interest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased $1.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $10.2 million increase in interest income, despite the $30.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, which was offset by the $9.0 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest and fees on loans, driven by commercial loans, increased 13% compared to the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with subordinated debt issued in March 2022, and, to a lesser degree, increased interest expense on money market accounts and other borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.57% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to a charge of $23.6 million as compared to a credit of $47.1 million for 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for credit losses was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management’s consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The prior year’s credit to the provision for credit losses was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 9% to $72.7 million compared to $79.5 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 29% driven by a 74% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 49% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 23% and a 42% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which has continued to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Other income declined from the prior year, which included the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Insurance commission income declined due to the corresponding disposition of the Company’s insurance business. Fess from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Wealth management income remained stable, despite the erosion of assets under management due to the marketplace volatility, as a result of increased asset management fees. Service charge income grew as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $192.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $194.3 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the previously mentioned earn-out accrual and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 3% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 4% increase in salaries and benefits and a 14% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and increased benefit costs. The rise in other expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing and outside data services costs increased 6% and 9% as a result of specific initiatives and transaction volumes, respectively, while professional fee and service costs decreased 17% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.08% compared to 48.73% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio the current year was 49.09% compared to 44.88% for to prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 3% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, %

Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 112,960 $ 106,604 6 % $ 320,361 $ 319,250 — % Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 18,890 (8,229 ) N/M 23,571 (47,141 ) N/M Non-interest income 16,882 24,394 (31 ) 72,722 79,519 (9 ) Non-interest expense 65,780 63,181 4 192,918 194,329 (1 ) Income before income tax expense 45,172 76,046 (41 ) 176,594 251,581 (30 ) Net income 33,584 56,976 (41 ) 132,319 189,703 (30 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 33,470 $ 56,622 (41 ) $ 131,744 $ 188,484 (30 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 64,062 $ 67,817 (6 ) $ 200,165 $ 204,440 (2 ) Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.75 % 1.36 % 1.98 % Return on average common equity 8.96 % 14.54 % 11.90 % 16.70 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.10 % 19.56 % 16.14 % 22.68 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.52 % 3.50 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis (2) 50.66 % 48.23 % 49.08 % 48.73 % Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis (2) 48.18 % 46.67 % 49.09 % 44.88 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.21 (38)% $ 2.93 $ 4.00 (27)% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.20 (38 ) $ 2.92 $ 3.98 (27 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 44,780,560 47,086,824 (5 ) 45,098,073 47,315,725 (5 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 6 $ 1.02 $ 0.96 6 Book value per common share $ 32.52 $ 33.52 (3 ) $ 32.52 $ 33.52 (3 ) Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 23.90 $ 24.90 (4 ) $ 23.90 $ 24.90 (4 ) Outstanding common shares 44,644,269 46,119,074 (3 ) 44,644,269 46,119,074 (3 ) Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,587,279 $ 1,470,652 8 % $ 1,587,279 $ 1,470,652 8 % Loans 11,218,813 9,721,348 15 11,218,813 9,721,348 15 Interest-earning assets 12,987,589 12,245,374 6 12,987,589 12,245,374 6 Assets 13,765,597 13,017,464 6 13,765,597 13,017,464 6 Deposits 10,749,486 10,987,400 (2 ) 10,749,486 10,987,400 (2 ) Interest-bearing liabilities 8,172,349 7,320,132 12 8,172,349 7,320,132 12 Stockholders’ equity 1,451,862 1,546,060 (6 ) 1,451,862 1,546,060 (6 ) Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.18 % 12.53 % 10.18 % 12.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.18 % 12.53 % 10.18 % 12.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.15 % 15.30 % 14.15 % 15.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.98 % 9.10 % 7.98 % 9.10 % Average equity to average assets 10.99 % 12.07 % 11.41 % 11.84 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.11 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.80 % 0.40 % 0.80 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.61 % 0.33 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 288.50 % 138.06 % 288.50 % 138.06 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) (0.02)% 0.31 % — % 0.14 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio – GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2022.

(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders’ equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS – METRICS

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 33,584 $ 56,976 $ 132,319 $ 189,703 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax): Merger, acquisition and disposal expense — — 796 33 Amortization of intangible assets 1,076 1,211 3,284 3,711 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 6,779 Loss/ (Gain) on disposal of assets 108 — (12,309 ) — Investment securities gains (2 ) (36 ) (36 ) (132 ) Contingent payment expense 929 — 929 — Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 35,695 $ 58,151 $ 124,983 $ 200,094 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (GAAP) 44,780,560 47,086,824 45,098,073 47,315,725 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 1.20 $ 2.92 $ 3.98 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 1.23 $ 2.77 $ 4.23 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 13,521,595 $ 12,886,460 $ 13,033,256 $ 12,827,195 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.75 % 1.36 % 1.98 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 1.79 % 1.28 % 2.09 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,486,427 $ 1,554,765 $ 1,486,920 $ 1,518,881 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (367,190 ) (370,223 ) Average other intangible assets, net (22,187 ) (28,600 ) (23,774 ) (30,228 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,100,804 $ 1,155,942 $ 1,095,956 $ 1,118,430 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.10 % 19.56 % 16.14 % 22.68 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.86 % 19.96 % 15.25 % 23.92 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 33,584 $ 56,976 $ 132,319 $ 189,703 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 11,588 19,070 44,275 61,878 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 18,890 (8,229 ) 23,571 (47,141 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 64,062 $ 67,817 $ 200,165 $ 204,440 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 65,780 $ 63,181 $ 192,918 $ 194,329 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 129,842 $ 130,998 $ 393,083 $ 398,769 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 50.66 % 48.23 % 49.08 % 48.73 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 65,780 $ 63,181 $ 192,918 $ 194,329 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,432 1,635 4,406 4,991 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 9,117 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1 — 1,068 45 Contingent payment expense 1,247 — 1,247 — Non-interest expense – as adjusted $ 63,100 $ 61,546 $ 186,197 $ 180,176 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 129,842 $ 130,998 $ 393,083 $ 398,769 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 951 931 2,809 2,841 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains 2 49 48 178 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets (183 ) — 16,516 — Net interest income plus non-interest income – as adjusted $ 130,974 $ 131,880 $ 379,328 $ 401,432 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 48.18 % 46.67 % 49.09 % 44.88 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,451,862 $ 1,546,060 $ 1,451,862 $ 1,546,060 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (21,262 ) (27,531 ) (21,262 ) (27,531 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,067,164 $ 1,148,306 $ 1,067,164 $ 1,148,306 Total assets $ 13,765,597 $ 13,017,464 $ 13,765,597 $ 13,017,464 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (21,262 ) (27,531 ) (21,262 ) (27,531 ) Tangible assets $ 13,380,899 $ 12,619,710 $ 13,380,899 $ 12,619,710 Tangible common equity ratio 7.98 % 9.10 % 7.98 % 9.10 % Outstanding common shares 44,644,269 46,119,074 44,644,269 46,119,074 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.90 $ 24.90 $ 23.90 $ 24.90





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION – UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 88,780 $ 65,630 $ 105,937 Federal funds sold 213 312 352 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 169,815 354,078 1,008,344 Cash and cash equivalents 258,808 420,020 1,114,633 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 11,469 39,409 44,678 Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $226,030) 265,648 — — Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,244,335 1,465,896 1,429,555 Other equity securities 77,296 41,166 41,097 Total loans 11,218,813 9,967,091 9,721,348 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (128,268 ) (109,145 ) (107,920 ) Net loans 11,090,545 9,857,946 9,613,428 Premises and equipment, net 64,703 59,685 58,362 Other real estate owned 739 1,034 1,105 Accrued interest receivable 37,074 34,349 36,219 Goodwill 363,436 370,223 370,223 Other intangible assets, net 21,262 25,920 27,531 Other assets 330,282 275,078 280,633 Total assets $ 13,765,597 $ 12,590,726 $ 13,017,464 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,993,480 $ 3,779,630 $ 3,987,411 Interest-bearing deposits 6,756,006 6,845,101 6,999,989 Total deposits 10,749,486 10,624,731 10,987,400 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 206,287 141,086 147,504 Advances from FHLB 840,000 — — Subordinated debt 370,056 172,712 172,639 Total borrowings 1,416,343 313,798 320,143 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 147,906 132,518 163,861 Total liabilities 12,313,735 11,071,047 11,471,404 Stockholders’ equity Common stock — par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,644,269, 45,118,930 and 46,119,074 at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively 44,644 45,119 46,119 Additional paid in capital 732,239 751,072 799,766 Retained earnings 818,049 732,027 701,301 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (143,070 ) (8,539 ) (1,126 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,451,862 1,519,679 1,546,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,765,597 $ 12,590,726 $ 13,017,464





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 121,327 $ 104,384 $ 327,042 $ 319,563 Interest on loans held for sale 161 379 504 1,465 Interest on deposits with banks 774 302 1,245 395 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 5,735 3,958 14,472 12,230 Tax-advantaged 2,422 2,106 7,100 6,560 Interest on federal funds sold 3 — 4 — Total interest income 130,422 111,129 350,367 340,213 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 9,490 3,521 15,578 12,202 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 977 43 1,232 139 Interest on advances from FHLB 3,049 — 3,066 2,649 Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 961 10,130 5,973 Total interest expense 17,462 4,525 30,006 20,963 Net interest income 112,960 106,604 320,361 319,250 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 18,890 (8,229 ) 23,571 (47,141 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 94,070 114,833 296,790 366,391 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains 2 49 48 178 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets (183 ) — 16,516 — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,591 2,108 7,384 5,936 Mortgage banking activities 1,566 4,942 5,347 20,887 Wealth management income 8,867 9,392 27,302 27,243 Insurance agency commissions — 2,285 2,927 5,685 Income from bank owned life insurance 693 818 2,191 2,203 Bank card fees 438 1,775 3,916 5,078 Other income 2,908 3,025 7,091 12,309 Total non-interest income 16,882 24,394 72,722 79,519 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 40,126 38,653 119,049 114,295 Occupancy expense of premises 4,759 5,728 14,527 16,712 Equipment expenses 3,825 3,214 10,920 9,456 Marketing 1,370 1,376 3,843 3,640 Outside data services 2,509 2,317 7,492 6,860 FDIC insurance 1,268 361 3,330 3,303 Amortization of intangible assets 1,432 1,635 4,406 4,991 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1 — 1,068 45 Professional fees and services 2,207 3,031 6,596 7,927 Other expenses 8,283 6,866 21,687 27,100 Total non-interest expense 65,780 63,181 192,918 194,329 Income before income tax expense 45,172 76,046 176,594 251,581 Income tax expense 11,588 19,070 44,275 61,878 Net income $ 33,584 $ 56,976 $ 132,319 $ 189,703 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 2.93 $ 4.00 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.20 $ 2.92 $ 3.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.02 $ 0.96





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 131,373 $ 114,901 $ 106,902 $ 110,933 $ 112,060 $ 115,753 $ 115,241 Interest expense 17,462 7,959 4,585 4,803 4,525 6,777 9,661 Tax-equivalent net interest income 113,911 106,942 102,317 106,130 107,535 108,976 105,580 Tax-equivalent adjustment 951 992 866 862 931 930 980 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 18,890 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Non-interest income 16,882 35,245 20,595 22,536 24,394 26,259 28,866 Non-interest expense 65,780 64,991 62,147 66,141 63,181 62,975 68,173 Income before income tax expense 45,172 73,158 58,264 60,078 76,046 75,534 100,001 Income tax expense 11,588 18,358 14,329 14,674 19,070 18,271 24,537 Net income $ 33,584 $ 54,800 $ 43,935 $ 45,404 $ 56,976 $ 57,263 $ 75,464 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.69 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 2.39 % Return on average common equity 8.96 % 14.97 % 11.83 % 11.87 % 14.54 % 15.07 % 20.72 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.10 % 20.42 % 16.04 % 16.07 % 19.56 % 20.44 % 28.47 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio – GAAP basis 50.66 % 46.03 % 50.92 % 51.75 % 48.23 % 46.89 % 51.08 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 64,062 $ 76,204 $ 59,899 $ 61,663 $ 67,817 $ 71,330 $ 65,293 Core after-tax earnings $ 35,695 $ 44,238 $ 45,050 $ 46,575 $ 58,151 $ 58,446 $ 83,511 Core return on average assets 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.79 % 1.83 % 2.65 % Core return on average common equity 9.53 % 12.09 % 12.13 % 12.17 % 14.84 % 15.38 % 22.93 % Core return on average tangible common equity 12.86 % 16.49 % 16.45 % 16.49 % 19.96 % 20.87 % 31.50 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 1.76 Efficiency ratio – Non-GAAP basis 48.18 % 49.79 % 49.34 % 50.17 % 46.67 % 45.36 % 42.65 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 33,470 $ 54,606 $ 43,667 $ 45,114 $ 56,622 $ 56,782 $ 74,824 Basic net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 1.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 1.58 Weighted average diluted common shares 44,780,560 45,111,693 45,333,292 45,655,924 47,086,824 47,523,198 47,415,060 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Non-interest income: Securities gains $ 2 $ 38 $ 8 $ 34 $ 49 $ 71 $ 58 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets (183 ) 16,699 — — — — — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,591 2,467 2,326 2,305 2,108 1,976 1,852 Mortgage banking activities 1,566 1,483 2,298 3,622 4,942 5,776 10,169 Wealth management income 8,867 9,098 9,337 9,598 9,392 9,121 8,730 Insurance agency commissions — 812 2,115 1,332 2,285 1,247 2,153 Income from bank owned life insurance 693 703 795 819 818 705 680 Bank card fees 438 1,810 1,668 1,818 1,775 1,785 1,518 Other income 2,908 2,135 2,048 3,008 3,025 5,578 3,706 Total non-interest income $ 16,882 $ 35,245 $ 20,595 $ 22,536 $ 24,394 $ 26,259 $ 28,866 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 40,126 $ 39,550 $ 39,373 $ 41,535 $ 38,653 $ 38,990 $ 36,652 Occupancy expense of premises 4,759 4,734 5,034 5,693 5,728 5,497 5,487 Equipment expenses 3,825 3,559 3,536 3,427 3,214 3,020 3,222 Marketing 1,370 1,280 1,193 1,090 1,376 1,052 1,212 Outside data services 2,509 2,564 2,419 2,123 2,317 2,260 2,283 FDIC insurance 1,268 1,078 984 991 361 1,450 1,492 Amortization of intangible assets 1,432 1,466 1,508 1,609 1,635 1,659 1,697 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1 1,067 — — — — 45 Professional fees and services 2,207 2,372 2,017 2,381 3,031 3,165 1,731 Other expenses 8,283 7,321 6,083 7,292 6,866 5,882 14,352 Total non-interest expense $ 65,780 $ 64,991 $ 62,147 $ 66,141 $ 63,181 $ 62,975 $ 68,173





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS – QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,066,843 $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 $ 4,141,346 $ 3,743,698 $ 3,712,374 $ 3,652,418 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,743,724 1,767,326 1,692,253 1,690,881 1,661,092 1,687,843 1,644,848 Commercial AD&C loans 1,143,783 1,094,528 1,089,331 1,088,094 1,177,949 1,126,960 1,051,013 Commercial business loans 1,393,634 1,353,380 1,349,602 1,481,834 1,594,528 1,974,366 2,411,109 Residential mortgage loans 1,218,552 1,147,577 1,000,697 937,570 911,997 960,527 1,022,546 Residential construction loans 229,243 235,486 204,259 197,652 181,319 172,869 171,028 Consumer loans 423,034 426,335 419,911 429,714 450,765 457,576 493,904 Total loans 11,218,813 10,786,290 10,144,328 9,967,091 9,721,348 10,092,515 10,446,866 Allowance for credit losses – loans (128,268 ) (113,670 ) (110,588 ) (109,145 ) (107,920 ) (123,961 ) (130,361 ) Loans held for sale 11,469 23,610 17,537 39,409 44,678 71,082 84,930 Investment securities 1,587,279 1,595,424 1,586,441 1,507,062 1,470,652 1,482,123 1,472,727 Interest-earning assets 12,987,589 12,542,388 12,205,058 11,867,952 12,245,374 12,167,067 12,132,405 Total assets 13,765,597 13,303,009 12,967,416 12,590,726 13,017,464 12,925,577 12,873,366 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,993,480 4,129,440 4,039,797 3,779,630 3,987,411 4,000,636 3,770,852 Total deposits 10,749,486 10,969,461 10,852,794 10,624,731 10,987,400 10,866,466 10,677,752 Customer repurchase agreements 91,287 110,744 130,784 141,086 147,504 140,708 129,318 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,172,349 7,570,671 7,313,783 7,158,899 7,320,132 7,233,536 7,423,262 Total stockholders’ equity 1,451,862 1,477,169 1,488,910 1,519,679 1,546,060 1,562,280 1,511,694 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,898,683 $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 $ 3,769,529 $ 3,678,886 $ 3,675,119 $ 3,634,174 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,755,891 1,727,325 1,683,557 1,669,737 1,671,442 1,663,543 1,638,885 Commercial AD&C loans 1,115,531 1,096,369 1,102,660 1,140,059 1,161,183 1,089,287 1,049,597 Commercial business loans 1,327,218 1,334,350 1,372,755 1,482,901 1,820,598 2,225,885 2,291,097 Residential mortgage loans 1,177,664 1,070,836 964,056 925,093 934,365 994,899 1,066,714 Residential construction loans 235,123 221,031 197,366 186,129 170,511 176,135 179,925 Consumer loans 422,963 421,022 424,859 436,030 452,289 468,686 496,578 Total loans 10,933,073 10,383,870 9,965,499 9,609,478 9,889,274 10,293,554 10,356,970 Loans held for sale 15,211 12,744 17,594 29,426 50,075 66,958 82,263 Investment securities 1,734,036 1,686,181 1,617,615 1,535,265 1,403,496 1,482,905 1,407,455 Interest-earning assets 12,833,758 12,283,834 11,859,803 12,012,576 12,121,048 12,037,701 12,029,424 Total assets 13,521,595 12,991,692 12,576,089 12,791,526 12,886,460 12,798,355 12,801,539 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,995,702 4,001,762 3,758,732 3,879,572 3,869,293 3,763,135 3,394,110 Total deposits 10,740,999 10,829,221 10,542,029 10,809,665 10,832,115 10,663,346 10,343,190 Customer repurchase agreements 104,742 122,728 131,487 144,988 145,483 136,286 148,195 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,892,230 7,377,045 7,163,641 7,247,756 7,315,021 7,356,656 7,742,987 Total stockholders’ equity 1,486,427 1,468,036 1,506,516 1,517,793 1,554,765 1,523,875 1,477,150 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.98 % 11.87 % 12.07 % 11.91 % 11.54 % Investment securities to earning assets 12.22 % 12.72 % 13.00 % 12.70 % 12.01 % 12.18 % 12.14 % Loans to earning assets 86.38 % 86.00 % 83.12 % 83.98 % 79.39 % 82.95 % 86.11 % Loans to assets 81.50 % 81.08 % 78.23 % 79.16 % 74.68 % 78.08 % 81.15 % Loans to deposits 104.37 % 98.33 % 93.47 % 93.81 % 88.48 % 92.88 % 97.84 % Assets under management $ 4,969,092 $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 $ 6,078,204 $ 5,733,311 $ 5,676,141 $ 5,401,158 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.33 % 9.53 % 9.66 % 9.26 % 9.33 % 9.49 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 14.15 % 14.46 % 15.02 % 14.59 % 15.30 % 15.85 % 15.52 % Book value per common share $ 32.52 $ 33.10 $ 32.97 $ 33.68 $ 33.52 $ 33.02 $ 32.04 Outstanding common shares 44,644,269 44,629,697 45,162,908 45,118,930 46,119,074 47,312,982 47,187,389

(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2022.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL – UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 14,830 $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — 7,344 — — Commercial business 1,966 — — — — — 31 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 167 353 296 557 679 680 398 Residential construction — — — — — — — Consumer 34 — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 2,167 353 296 557 22,853 680 429 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 14,038 11,245 11,743 12,489 15,386 42,072 42,776 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 6,294 7,869 8,083 9,306 9,854 8,183 8,316 Commercial AD&C — 1,353 1,081 650 1,022 14,489 14,975 Commercial business 7,198 7,542 8,357 8,420 9,454 9,435 13,147 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 7,514 7,305 8,148 8,441 9,511 9,440 9,593 Residential construction — 1 51 55 62 62 — Consumer 5,173 5,692 6,406 6,725 7,826 7,718 7,193 Total non-accrual loans 40,217 41,007 43,869 46,086 53,115 91,399 96,000 Total restructured loans – accruing 2,077 2,119 2,161 2,167 2,199 2,228 2,271 Total non-performing loans 44,461 43,479 46,326 48,810 78,167 94,307 98,700 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 739 739 1,034 1,034 1,105 1,234 1,354 Total non-performing assets $ 45,200 $ 44,218 $ 47,360 $ 49,844 $ 79,272 $ 95,541 $ 100,054

For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 $ 112,361 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — — — (257 ) — Non-accrual balances charged-off (197 ) (376 ) (265 ) (754 ) (7,171 ) (2,166 ) (699 ) Net payments or draws (3,509 ) (3,234 ) (2,787 ) (5,786 ) (36,526 ) (3,693 ) (16,028 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 4,212 948 1,503 511 5,699 1,515 421 Non-accrual loans brought current (1,296 ) (200 ) (668 ) (1,000 ) (286 ) — (55 ) Balance at end of period $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 Analysis of allowance for credit losses – loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 $ 165,367 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses – loans 14,092 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate — (300 ) (19 ) (109 ) 5,797 (144 ) (27 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (10 ) (12 ) — — 136 — — Commercial AD&C — — — — 2,007 — — Commercial business (512 ) 331 111 564 (53 ) 2,359 634 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (8 ) (9 ) 120 (80 ) (49 ) (11 ) (270 ) Residential construction (3 ) (5 ) — (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) — Consumer 27 (41 ) (20 ) (13 ) (24 ) (7 ) (39 ) Net charge-offs (506 ) (36 ) 192 360 7,812 2,196 298 Balance at the end of period $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.80 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 288.50 % 261.44 % 238.72 % 223.61 % 138.06 % 131.44 % 132.08 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (0.02)% — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.01 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,898,683 $ 51,463 4.17 % $ 3,678,886 $ 37,760 4.07 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,755,891 20,284 4.58 1,671,442 19,184 4.55 Commercial AD&C loans 1,115,531 15,501 5.51 1,161,183 11,702 4.00 Commercial business loans 1,327,218 17,196 5.14 1,820,598 22,849 4.98 Total commercial loans 9,097,323 104,444 4.55 8,332,109 91,495 4.36 Residential mortgage loans 1,177,664 9,980 3.39 934,365 7,867 3.37 Residential construction loans 235,123 1,845 3.11 170,511 1,438 3.35 Consumer loans 422,963 5,531 5.19 452,289 4,033 3.54 Total residential and consumer loans 1,835,750 17,356 3.77 1,557,165 13,338 3.41 Total loans (2) 10,933,073 121,800 4.42 9,889,274 104,833 4.21 Loans held for sale 15,211 161 4.24 50,075 379 3.03 Taxable securities 1,251,599 5,735 1.83 984,452 3,958 1.61 Tax-advantaged securities 482,437 2,900 2.40 419,044 2,588 2.47 Total investment securities (3) 1,734,036 8,635 1.99 1,403,496 6,546 1.87 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 150,992 774 2.03 777,763 302 0.15 Federal funds sold 446 3 2.30 440 — 0.16 Total interest-earning assets 12,833,758 131,373 4.07 12,121,048 112,060 3.67 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (114,512 ) (121,630 ) Cash and due from banks 93,327 100,292 Premises and equipment, net 64,039 57,220 Other assets 644,983 729,530 Total assets $ 13,521,595 $ 12,886,460 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,444,801 $ 941 0.26 % $ 1,425,893 $ 238 0.07 % Regular savings deposits 555,057 21 0.02 494,331 67 0.05 Money market savings deposits 3,202,507 5,281 0.65 3,484,101 1,234 0.14 Time deposits 1,542,932 3,247 0.83 1,558,497 1,982 0.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,745,297 9,490 0.56 6,962,822 3,521 0.20 Federal funds purchased 158,211 947 2.37 68 — 0.18 Repurchase agreements 104,742 30 0.11 145,483 43 0.12 Advances from FHLB 514,022 3,049 2.35 — — — Subordinated debt 369,958 3,946 4.27 206,648 961 1.86 Total borrowings 1,146,933 7,972 2.76 352,199 1,004 1.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,892,230 17,462 0.88 7,315,021 4,525 0.25 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,995,702 3,869,293 Other liabilities 147,236 147,381 Stockholders’ equity 1,486,427 1,554,765 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,521,595 $ 12,886,460 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 113,911 3.19 % $ 107,535 3.42 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 951 931 Net interest income $ 112,960 $ 106,604 Interest income/earning assets 4.07 % 3.67 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.54 0.15 Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.52 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES – UNAUDITED

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,546,440 $ 138,245 4.07 % $ 3,662,890 $ 114,525 4.18 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,722,522 58,126 4.51 1,658,076 57,224 4.61 Commercial AD&C loans 1,104,901 37,821 4.58 1,100,431 32,917 4.00 Commercial business loans 1,344,608 49,370 4.91 2,110,803 72,891 4.62 Total commercial loans 8,718,471 283,562 4.35 8,532,200 277,557 4.35 Residential mortgage loans 1,071,634 26,632 3.31 998,174 26,045 3.48 Residential construction loans 217,978 5,112 3.14 175,489 4,606 3.51 Consumer loans 422,941 13,112 4.14 472,356 12,761 3.61 Total residential and consumer loans 1,712,553 44,856 3.50 1,646,019 43,412 3.52 Total loans (2) 10,431,024 328,418 4.21 10,178,219 320,969 4.22 Loans held for sale 15,174 504 4.43 66,314 1,465 2.95 Taxable securities 1,204,240 14,472 1.60 984,354 12,230 1.66 Tax-advantaged securities 475,463 8,533 2.39 446,917 7,995 2.39 Total investment securities (3) 1,679,703 23,005 1.83 1,431,271 20,225 1.88 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 202,882 1,245 0.82 386,717 395 0.14 Federal funds sold 581 4 0.91 538 — 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 12,329,364 353,176 3.83 12,063,059 343,054 3.80 Less: allowance for credit losses – loans (112,384 ) (138,378 ) Cash and due from banks 81,673 101,433 Premises and equipment, net 62,510 56,439 Other assets 672,093 744,642 Total assets $ 13,033,256 $ 12,827,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,477,956 $ 1,513 0.14 % $ 1,397,623 $ 700 0.07 % Regular savings deposits 553,982 62 0.02 472,059 189 0.05 Money market savings deposits 3,334,534 7,403 0.30 3,419,948 3,951 0.15 Time deposits 1,418,740 6,600 0.62 1,647,792 7,362 0.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,785,212 15,578 0.31 6,937,422 12,202 0.24 Federal funds purchased 85,983 1,128 1.75 20,257 13 0.09 Repurchase agreements 119,554 104 0.12 143,312 126 0.12 Advances from FHLB 174,493 3,066 2.35 148,823 2,649 2.38 Subordinated debt 315,065 10,130 4.29 220,175 5,973 3.62 Total borrowings 695,095 14,428 2.78 532,567 8,761 2.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,480,307 30,006 0.54 7,469,989 20,963 0.37 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,919,600 3,677,254 Other liabilities 146,429 161,071 Stockholders’ equity 1,486,920 1,518,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,033,256 $ 12,827,195 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 323,170 3.29 % $ 322,091 3.43 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 2,809 2,841 Net interest income $ 320,361 $ 319,250 Interest income/earning assets 3.83 % 3.80 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.33 0.23 Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.57 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.8 million and $2.8 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.