Maryland Food Bank Donation Sandy Spring Bank volunteers with Carmen Del Guercio, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maryland Food Bank.

Capital Area Food Bank Donation Sandy Spring Bank volunteers with Radha Muthiah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Area Food Bank.

OLNEY, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bank today announced a $50,000 donation to help combat hunger in the Greater Washington Region. Bank leaders presented checks of $25,000 each to Capital Area Food Bank and the Maryland Food Bank to help them in their important work in the D.C. region and across Maryland. Bank employees also helped sort fresh and non-perishable food and construct boxes for local seniors, while learning more about the critical work these organizations do to support individuals and families in our community.

Sandy Spring Bank’s donation to Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB) supports the Family Markets program. In 2021, CAFB conducted internal research and found that there were almost 250,000 food insecure children and young adults in the region. The biggest challenges to accessing healthy food for families are cost and distance. CAFB helps mitigate these challenges through Family Markets, which are monthly, no-cost, farmer’s market-style grocery distributions at public and charter schools.

“When transportation is a challenge, a trip to the grocery store can take parents hours, all while they balance jobs, childcare, and other commitments,” says Radha Muthiah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Area Food Bank. “Sandy Spring Bank’s contribution will significantly help those who rely on the Family Markets program to access the nutritious food they need.”

The Bank’s donation to the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) supports their Partner Grants Program. The program provides financial grants to partner organizations and additional nonprofits to fund costs associated with enhancing their capacity to distribute more nutritious food, increase food distribution in targeted geographic areas, and create innovative solutions that address root causes of hunger. From July 2022 to June 2023, MFB distributed nearly 50 million pounds of food to more than 800,000 people across Maryland through a network of nearly 1,100 community and faith-based distribution points, including food pantries, emergency shelters, and soup kitchens. In addition to distributing food, MFB collaborates with these partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive.

“The need for our services is at an all-time high,” says Carmen Del Guercio, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maryland Food Bank. “The Bank’s gift will support financial grants to our community partners to help better serve the individuals and families that use their services.”

“Sandy Spring Bank is honored to continue our long-time partnerships with Capital Area and Maryland Food Banks. As a leader in our community, we recognize the impact that health and wellness have on a person’s quality of life,” says Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer, Lynne Pulford.

“Our donations to Capital Area and Maryland Food Banks underscore our commitment to initiatives that address food insecurity and promote the wellbeing of individuals and families in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Virginia.”

About Capital Area Food Bank

Capital Area Food Bank is a non-profit organization that serves the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area. They partner with more than 400 nonprofit organizations in D.C. and the surrounding region to provide food to people in need.

About the Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. The food bank’s statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide nearly 114,000 meals every day to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Media Contact:

Sam Price

240.278.3448

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b608740-403a-4dcb-b921-8c2c3080871e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/146cd5be-634f-4cb3-9e62-0ad4cc0cd9d7