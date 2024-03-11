Malcolm Hollensteiner, Senior Vice President, Head of Residential Home Loan Production, Sandy Spring Bank Sandy Spring Bank Senior Vice President Elected President of Mortgage Trade Association

OLNEY, Md., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Spring Bank is pleased to announce that Malcolm Hollensteiner, Senior Vice President and Head of Residential Home Loan Production has been named the incoming President of the Board of Governors for the Maryland Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association (MMBBA).

Hollensteiner, who manages mortgage production at Sandy Spring Bank, has more than three decades of experience in financial services, including stints at TD Bank and PNC Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and a Master of Science degree from West Virginia University.

“We are excited for the year ahead with someone as experienced as Malcolm at the helm,” says immediate MMBBA past President Ellen Wilson. “His understanding of the regulatory environment in which our members operate as well as his passion for helping colleagues succeed will be instrumental as we navigate the next twelve months.”

Hollensteiner joined Sandy Spring Bank in 2018, and focuses on the homeownership needs of families and individuals in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

“This year is full of opportunity for the lending industry,” said Hollensteiner. “I’m excited to partner with mortgage professionals across the state as we look to enhance professional development resources and to increase the ranks of the association’s membership.”

Sandy Spring Bank is a longtime member of the MMBBA, the professional trade association for mortgage lenders in Maryland. Hollensteiner has served on the association’s Board of Governors since 2018.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

About the Maryland Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association (MMBBA)

Founded in 1949, the Maryland Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association (MMBBA) is committed to helping its members conduct business and ensuring the continued strength of the real estate finance industry and mortgage lending field in Maryland. It accomplishes this by providing educational opportunities for its members, educating lawmakers on matters affecting real estate ownership, establishing a Canon of Ethics for the mortgage banking industry and providing a forum for peers to exchange information. https://www.mmbba.org/

