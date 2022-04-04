Breaking News
SANDY SPRINGS ANNOUNCES SPRING EVENTS

Sandy Springs, Ga., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Sandy Springs is putting the spring(s) in springtime fun and it’s time to celebrate the new season with something for everyone. 

Time for Open-Air Shopping at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market
Beginning Saturday, April 9 and running through Nov. 12, head to City Springs and shop what’s in season at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market. Each week, a unique selection of vendors will set up shop providing an open-air opportunity to purchase fresh produce and artisan foods. 

Many bring their farm to your table, others offer deliciously prepared specialty foods. The 2022 market will feature a robust offering of produce, foods-to-go, entertainment and community engagement activities. The Sandy Springs Farmers Market will take place Saturday mornings (rain or shine) at the City Green at City Springs. Market hours are from 8:30 a.m. until noon. 

Light up the Night at the Annual Lantern Parade
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 30 for this year’s Take it to the River annual Lantern Parade at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Participants will gather in the Steel Canyon Golf Club parking lot and enjoy music, food trucks and children’s activities prior to the parade. The parade, a glowing procession of light, music and color, strolls from the Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park (participants who make a flying pig lantern march in the front of the parade with Sanderson the Flying Pig). 

As walkers arrive at the park with their brightly-colored and lighted globes, parasols, hats and a vast assortment of animated whimsical creatures, the river is transformed into a breathtaking sight with beautifully-lit floating lanterns escorted by paddlers from High Country Outfitters. 

Beginning April 2, a variety of lantern kits will be available at Sandy Springs Ace Hardware and Steel Canyon Golf Club. Additionally, there will be kits available at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on April 9 and 16.

Time to Kick up Your Heels and Sing Along City Green Live and Concerts By The Springs 
The City’s popular free concert series, Concerts by the Springs and City Green Live, return for another season with a lineup featuring nationally known acts, local and regional performers and spot-on tribute bands. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a small snack table is permitted. 

Food and drink are also available for sale, and only alcohol purchased on-site will be allowed. Under the direction of Executive Chef Tyrone Davis, new menu items along with creative beer, wine and cocktail offerings will be available. 

Concerts by the Springs
Wind down your weekends with Sandy Springs’ longest-standing free music series, Concerts by the Springs. The popular monthly event takes place on select Sunday nights from May through September at Heritage Sandy Springs. Gates open at 5 p.m. and bands play from 7-8:30 p.m.  

The music lineup:

  • May 8 – Tony Howard Show
  • June 5 – Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
  • July 10 – Brotherhood: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers               
  • Aug. 7 – Bogey & The Viceroy
  • Sept. 11 – BJ Wilbanks 70s Show 

City Green Live
City Green Live returns on Friday, May 13 and will continue on select Friday nights through July, featuring a variety of acts. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and opening music starts at 7:30 p.m.  

The music lineup:

  • May 13 – North Mississippi Allstars
  • May 27 – Southern Avenue / Steve Baskins
  • June 10 – Stooges Brass Band / Blair Crimmins
  • June 24 – Maggie Rose / Leah Belle Faser
  • July 15 – Starship with Mickey Thomas
  • July 29 – 10,000 Maniacs / Pylon Reenactment Society

While Concerts by the Springs and City Green Live are free to attend, some concertgoers choose to purchase tables to enhance their experience. In an effort to provide previous patrons the opportunity to purchase the same tables they’ve purchased in the past and offer new customers the chance to purchase a table, the City is including table sales as part of the Create City Springs Membership Program. 

The various membership levels allow for specific advance sales, allowing all members of any given level equal chance to choose their favorite table for purchase before general sales. With memberships starting as low as $100, the membership program provides much needed support of annual programming, including the school matinee program. The program features school-time field trips that focus on education while building a lifelong love of arts and culture. 

To learn more about table sales and the benefits of membership, please visit citysprings.com/memberships.

For information about the City of Sandy Springs, please visit www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600. Follow breaking news and traffic alerts on Twitter and community news on Facebook.

CONTACT: Jason Fornicola
City of Sandy Springs
770-206-1473
jfornicola@sandyspringsga.gov

