Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Selects StayinFront to Fuel Healthy Gains in Field Force Efficiency and Effectiveness Across Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, announced today, that Australian health food manufacturer, Sanitarium, will deploy StayinFront to its Australia and New Zealand field sales teams.

Sanitarium will leverage StayinFront TouchCG®, an intuitive and easy-to-use sales force automation solution to conduct merchandising tasks, verify compliance, and record competitive activities while in store.  Mobile dashboards will provide field reps with real-time views of store performance, empowering them to proactively identify opportunities and quickly remedy problem areas.

Recognized by leading industry experts and analysts, StayinFront was voted “Best in Class” for 5 categories in the 2017 POI Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods. Businesses of all sizes—from global Fortune 500 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations—rely on StayinFront to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities.

“We are very impressed with StayinFront’s advanced sales force management solution with dashboard analytics and the ability to improve the efficiency and productivity of our field team.” stated Steve Beams, General Manager – Sales at Sanitarium.

“StayinFront is pleased to partner with one of Australia’s most renowned brands,” added Clarence Dent, Vice President Southeast Asia and Australasia at StayinFront. “We share Sanitarium’s commitment to quality and will keep their field team at the forefront with a mobile solution that enables them to Do More, Know More, and Sell More.”

About StayinFront
StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com

About Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing
Founded in Melbourne in 1898, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing remains the largest 100% Australian owned health food company. With a strong passion for the health, wellbeing, happiness, and good nutrition of every Australian, Sanitarium is committed to sourcing local ingredients and making products locally to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact. Best known for Weet-Bix, Australia and New Zealand’s top breakfast cereal, Sanitarium has produced and marketed a wide variety of plant-derived and vegetarian foods throughout its history, including peanut butter, vegetarian meals, snacks, and beverages. To learn more about Sanitarium, visit www.sanitarium.com.au.

STAYINFRONT CONTACT:

CLARENCE DENT

+61.2.9900.1122

EMAIL: [email protected]

STAYINFRONT.COM

MEDIA CONTACT:

PAT ROVNER

+1 (973) 461-4800

[email protected]

