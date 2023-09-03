Stringent Cleanliness and Safety Standards Governing Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Production Driving Sales of Sanitary Valves

Rockville , Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global sanitary valves market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033. Hygienic valves, commonly referred to as sanitary valves, are specialty valves created to satisfy the stringent cleanliness and hygiene standards of sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetics. To prevent contamination of the products being processed, these valves are utilized to regulate the flow of liquids, gases, and steam within processing equipment.

Growth of the food and beverages industry is being driven by the rising popularity of convenience foods and increased awareness of the benefits of wholesome, nutritional diets. As a result of the rising prevalence of obesity and the growing senior population globally, the pharmaceutical industry has grown significantly.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8904

To comply with various regulatory requirements, both the food and beverages industry and the pharmaceutical industry are required to maintain extraordinarily clean production conditions. Therefore, these industries are increasingly adopting strict sanitary regulations, which is driving up the demand for sanitary valves.

Key Segments of Sanitary Valves Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End Use By Region Control Valves Processed Food Industry North America Single-Seat Valves Beverage Industry Latin America Double-Seat Valves Dairy Industry Europe Butterfly Valves Pharmaceutical Industry Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for sanitary valves is valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for sanitary valves is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 3 billion.

The market in China is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, the United States market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Sales of control valves are expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of double-seat sanitary valves are expected to increase at 4.1% CAGR through 2033.

“Sanitary valves are a vital component in various industries including food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, for maintaining hygiene standards and avoiding contamination. This role of sanitary valves is contributing to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

GEA Group AG

ITT Corporation

Krones AG

SPX Flow Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Modentic Industrial Corp.

Haitima Corp.

Cashco Inc.

MISUMI Group Inc.

Market Competition

Several key players and companies manufacturing sanitary valves are offering a range of products and solutions tailored to the needs of the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other relevant industries. Companies are offering a wide range of products that emphasize hygiene, efficiency, and compliance with industry standards.

In May 2022, IDEX Corporation announced the acquisition of KZValve, LLC. This acquisition is expected to assist IDEX in expanding its line of precision farming supplies, including waterproof motorized valves, manifolds, and controllers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8904

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sanitary valves market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (control valves, single-seat valves, double-seat valves, butterfly valves) and end use (processed food industry, beverage industry, dairy industry, pharmaceutical industry), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Valves and Actuators Market: The marine valves and actuators market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5%. The global market is estimated to reach a value of about US$ 5.8 Bn by 2032.

Industrial Valves Market: The global industrial valves market is projected to witness sluggish growth at 3.3% and slated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 22.3 billion. It is projected to be valued at more than US$ 79.4 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Hydraulic Valves Market: The global hydraulic valves market will reach a valuation of US$ 5,459.1 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 7,895.8 million by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube