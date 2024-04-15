Global cannabis market projected to grow at GAGR of 34% to $444 Billion by 2030, from $57 Billion in 2023

CALI, Colombia, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sannabis, Inc. f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) (the ‘Company’), a Men’s Health services provider in the U.S., acquiring Sannabis S.A.S., a fully licensed prominent cannabis company in Colombia, announces the posting of current disclosures on the OTC Markets Group and the commencement of its expansive cannabis cultivation operations in Colombia. Sannabis entered into a contract with licensed growers, like themselves, and has begun the cultivation process to plant seedlings to produce high-quality CBD flower.

Sannabis aims to meet the rising demand for premium cannabis products in the North and South American, European, and Asian markets. They are positioned to be a major player to satisfy the exploding demand for premium cannabis products in the U.S., Europe, and global markets, by ensuring a steady and sustainable production cycle.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market size is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.03% during the forecast period, click here to see highlights of their report.

“Sannabis products currently sold in Colombia are making their way to the U.S. market,” said Juan Pablo Guzmán, Sannabis co-founder and Company Director. “Outsourcing grow operations allows us to focus more on product innovation and distribution to meet the growing global demand for our cannabis flower and derivative products,” continued Mr. Guzmán.

Click here to see a pictures and videos of Sannabis grow operations in Colombia.

Click here to see Pink Current OTC Market disclosures.

For more information about Sannabis and its range of innovative cannabis products, please visit Sannabis.co.

About Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc.

Sannabis, Inc. f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc.’s is acquiring Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia. Their Men’s Advanced RX Online Medical Clinic provides a licensed physician to diagnose and treat male health and wellness issues and is also seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions. They have converted their “brick & mortar” clinics to online telehealth services. Telehealth services are a growing sector of online medical clinics. Visit MensARX.com for more information.

About Sannabis S.A.S.

Sannabis S.A.S. is a fully licensed cannabis company operating in Colombia. They have a line of cosmetic, medical, homeopathic, and industrial products, made from cannabis and hemp. They are licensed to grow, manufacture, and export cannabis and cannabis derivatives. For more information, visit Sannabis.co.

