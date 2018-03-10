| Press Release
Source: Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NYSE: SNY)
| Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need
Precision medicine approach will focus efforts on high-risk patients, such as those who have had heart attacks or unstable angina and cannot reduce their LDL-C below 100 mg/dL despite maximally-tolerated statins
Paris, France and Tarrytown, NY – March 10, 2018 – To help ensure more affordable and timely access to patients most in need, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, will offer U.S. payers that agree to reduce burdensome access barriers for high-risk patients a further reduced net price for Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in alignment with a new value assessment for high-risk patients from the U.S. Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).
The companies will take a precision medicine approach, to address the burden of cardiovascular disease, focusing efforts on high-risk patients most vulnerable for future cardiovascular (CV) events, such as those who have suffered a previous coronary event and are unable to reduce their LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) below 100 mg/dL despite maximally-tolerated statin therapy.
In keeping with ICER’s established “in confidence” procedures, Sanofi and Regeneron provided early access to data from the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial to ICER, an independent organization that evaluates the value of prescription drugs and other health care innovations, to enable a revised assessment of alirocumab value incorporating the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES results.
“Too many patients in urgent need of additional treatment options on top of statins have faced tremendous hurdles to gain access to this important medicine. We are prepared to improve access and affordability, eliminating burdensome barriers for high-risk patients in need,” said Olivier Brandicourt, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi. “We will begin working with payers to ensure that high-risk patients have appropriate access. This is the right thing to do for patients.”
Sanofi and Regeneron will be meeting with U.S. health plans to discuss potential net pricing adjustments for those that agree to provide straightforward access for high-risk patients. The companies plan to work with cardiology healthcare professionals to define best practices in terms of reducing barriers to access in order to ensure that patients in need have their prescriptions filled quickly and efficiently.
About Praluent
Praluent is approved in more than 60 countries worldwide, including the U.S., Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil, as well as the European Union (EU).
In the U.S., Praluent is approved for use as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
In the EU, Praluent is approved for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia (HeFH and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidemia as an adjunct to diet: a) in combination with a statin, or statin with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients unable to reach their LDL-C goals with the maximally-tolerated statin or b) alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies for patients who are statin intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.
This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.
The effect of Praluent on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.
About Regeneron
Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, including VelocImmune® to yield optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.
For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.
| About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.
Sanofi, Empowering Life
|Sanofi Media Relations Contact
Ashleigh Koss
Tel: +1 (908) 981 8745
[email protected]
|
Sanofi Investor Relations Contact
George Grofik
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
[email protected]
| Regeneron Media Relations Contact
Sarah Cornhill
Mobile: +1 (917) 297-1522
[email protected]
| Regeneron Investor Relations Contact
Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D.
Tel: 1 (914) 847-5126
[email protected]
|
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c0bf313-9115-4bee-87ad-650147a9273a
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need - March 10, 2018
- Sanofi: Praluent® (alirocumab) significantly reduced risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk patients, and was associated with lower death rate - March 10, 2018
- ALSTOM SA: Alstom completes most powerful all-electric “Make-In-India” locomotive from Madhepura and announces contract wins worth €75 million in India - March 10, 2018