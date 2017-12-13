Sanofi and Regeneron announce positive topline pivotal results for PD-1 antibody cemiplimab in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

“For patients with CSCC that cannot be cured by surgery or radiation, there are no FDA-approved treatment options, and advanced CSCC is responsible for 3,900 to 8,800 deaths per year in the U.S., [iv] ” said Israel Lowy, MD, PhD, Vice President of Global Clinical Development and Head of Translational Science and Clinical Oncology, Regeneron. “This is the largest prospective study ever conducted in this disease, and we are pleased that many people were able to achieve deep and durable responses with cemiplimab monotherapy. The high and durable response rates seen in this study are particularly notable given that the study enrolled patients regardless of biomarker status.”

These pivotal data will form the basis of a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been initiated and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018. A rolling BLA submission allows for portions of the regulatory application to be submitted to the FDA as they are completed. [iii] A submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018. These data confirm the positive Phase 1 clinical trial expansion cohort results reported at ASCO 2017, which led to a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for cemiplimab in advanced CSCC in September 2017.