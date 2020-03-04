Breaking News
Home / Top News / Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Reaches New Heights with Their Annual “Teddy Bears on Patrol” Program

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Reaches New Heights with Their Annual “Teddy Bears on Patrol” Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

County Federal Celebrates Unprecedented Success Through Annual Teddy Bears on Patrol

Morgan Hill PD Deliver for SCCFCU Teddy Bears on Patrol

The Morgan Hill Police Department deliver teddy bears to children at risk as part of the Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union annual Teddy Bears on Patrol program.

The Morgan Hill Police Department deliver teddy bears to children at risk as part of the Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union annual Teddy Bears on Patrol program.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org) recently concluded their annual Teddy Bears on Patrol program, which has delivered Teddy Bears to children in Santa Clara County for more than two decades.

This holiday season, the program brought in more than 1,600 bears through generous donations from the philanthropic members of the County Federal family. The bears were distributed to local law enforcement agencies, school districts, and organizations such as Santa Clara County Social Services, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, and the Family Violence Center of San Jose to help bring joy to children suffering from trauma or illness.

“As a flagship program for County Federal, Teddy Bears on Patrol is the wonderful example of how our community and organization comes together every holiday season to support something great,” said Meilee Epler, County Federal’s VP of Communications and Brand Strategy. “We continue to be amazed by the power of something as small as a teddy bear to bring comfort to people of all ages, and to be able to do that thousands of times over gives us so much pride in our associates and our community.”

New teddy bears were donated from mid-October to mid-December at County Federal branches. Cash donations were also accepted from County Federal members, as the credit union arranged to have bears purchased on their behalf.

For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org/teddy.

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For nearly 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

Contact:

Media Relations:
Meilee Epler
[email protected]
408-282-0700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54ab9eb0-62cb-4568-939d-96055025a38d.

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.