SAP boosts brand awareness and consideration using GumGum’s high impact ad formats and the platform’s Verity™ contextual targeting solution

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GumGum and OMD Hamburg have announced a successful campaign partnership with SAP – a Germany-based multinational software company – in which the companies worked to increase SAP’s brand awareness and consideration in the digital advertising space. The campaign successfully improved brand perception of SAP as a trusted business by +7ppts, and as a company that offers the best business software and solutions by +5ppts.

The companies achieved this by leveraging both GumGum’s high impact desktop skin advertising units, and its cookieless contextual targeting and intelligence platform, VerityTM – the first time this approach has been deployed in EMEA. Measurement was provided by research experts On Device Research (ODR) and Lumen Research, who measured and analysed the impact of contextual advertising and attention on GumGum’s ad units during the campaign.

ODR measured the campaign’s impact on the SAP brand by comparing the results of two tests. The first test comprised a control sample of people who had not been exposed to the ad creative, and the second test was aimed at the target audience, with consumers shown the campaign’s ad creative. Lumen provided eye tracking technology to both measure the attention the campaigns received, and help understand the broader implications of attention as a metric for the digital advertising industry.

GumGum served the desktop skin unit across its premium roster of publishers, on contextually relevant articles, targeting key business decision makers. As mentioned above, this was the first campaign in any EMEA market to run desktop skins utilising GumGum’s contextual intelligence platform, VerityTM, which scans everything from copy and imagery, to audio and video, for accurate and safe ad placement, without the need for cookies or any personally identifiable information (PII).

The research was a huge success in proving that GumGum’s high impact ad units – and Verity’sTM cookieless contextual intelligence technology – positively impact both brand awareness and brand consideration.

As many as 61% of the audience exposed to the campaign took some form of action. One in three felt the ad campaign was informative, while a positive shift was also seen among the target audience (+5ppts). Lumen concludes that the creative worked really well to drive interest, and significantly more people were very interested in finding out more about SAP after being exposed to the ad. The campaign worked well to improve brand perceptions of SAP as a trusted brand (+7ppts), and as offering the best business software and solutions (+5ppts).

Peter Wallace, General Manager of EMEA at GumGum, says: “There were so many aspects about this piece of research that got us excited. The chance to work with one of the world’s leading software companies is an obvious one, but the opportunity to test VerityTM in the German market for the first time was hugely rewarding. The future of digital advertising in this cookieless, privacy-first era is all about contextual, and tapping into the consumer’s mindset at the right moment to engage and influence their imagination and behaviour. We’re delighted to have helped SAP to do that.”

Moritz Fisecker, Integrated Media Manager EMEA at SAP & Timo Steyer, Deputy Director Digital Strategy at OMD Hamburg, say: “We were looking to increase brand and product awareness – and ideally consideration – when we partnered with GumGum to help boost our advertising campaign performance. Our friends at Lumen and ODR concluded that those that saw the ads had a spiked interest in learning more, ultimately increasing brand consideration, and we’re delighted to declare our media campaign and the research results with GumGum and OMD Hamburg a success. The campaign clearly demonstrated the potential of a cookieless approach for driving improved outcomes for digital advertising.”

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behaviour builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com .

About SAP

As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies turn businesses into intelligent, sustainable enterprises and SAP applications and services enable business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably and adapt continuously. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com

About OMD

OMD is one of Germany’s leading media agencies, developing effective marketing and communications solutions for businesses based on innovation, creativity, empathy and data. True to its philosophy of “Better decisions, faster.”, OMD’s focus is always on helping its 900 employees and more than 160 clients learn faster and act faster – ultimately creating more relevant, effective and profitable connections between people and brands. In this way, OMD succeeds in making a demonstrable contribution to the business success of its customers.

OMD is represented in Germany at a total of four locations: Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich and Berlin. In 2021 and 2022, OMD was named Germany’s Digital Market Leader (COMvergence) and is also Germany’s most awarded media agency in award shows. The agency group is part of OMD Worldwide (www.omd.com), the world’s largest media agency network with offices in 100 countries and more than 13,000 employees. Worldwide, OMD has been named the top-performing media agency by RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry) and Media Network of the Year by Cannes Lions. OMD remains the most awarded media agency in Cannes in 2022. www.omd.com/germany/