Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – while not totally ruling out potentially serving as former President Donald Trump’s running mate – is making it clear that she plans to run for re-election in 2026.
“I love Arkansas and I feel like I just got started here with one year in office,” Sanders said Monday while delivering remarks at the Arkansas Christian Schools Summit. “There’s a long list of things I want to make happen.”
With Trump being the commandin
