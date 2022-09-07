Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

Breaking News
– Recipients include 15 individuals living with Duchenne and five siblings in Duchenne families

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced twenty recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Program was created in 2018 to recognize exceptional individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. Now in its fifth year, the Program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and personal essay. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.

“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2022-2023 academic year. These twenty outstanding students are exemplary in their commitment and dedication to their studies. In addition to conveying their intellectual curiosity, the essays from this year’s recipients spoke to the power and strength of community and the importance of advocating for growth and change at a personal and societal level,” said Diane Berry, senior vice president, Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs, Sarepta. “We are honored to support these young adults as they pursue their educational goals, and we wish them great success in the school year ahead and wherever their academic journey takes them.”

2022 Recipients – Individuals Living with Duchenne
Porter Aydelotte, California State University, Long Beach
Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine
Aiden Fecteau, Eastern Connecticut State University
Bryson Foster, University of North Carolina, Charlotte
Yuvaraj Gambhir, University of Pennsylvania
Maanav Gupta, University of Houston
Ethan Higginbotham, Wichita State University
Elliott Johnson, Lebanon Valley College
Joshua Jurack, James Madison University
John McConnell, Boise State University
Josh Pflueger, Texas Christian University
Robert Sullivan, John Carroll University
Tayjus Surampudi, Harvard University
Joseph Ware, Liberty University
Jack Wolf, University of Akron, Main Campus

2022 Recipients – Siblings in Duchenne Families
Luke Kieser, Indiana Institute of Technology
Grace Lee, University of San Diego
Zoie Liska, Wichita State University
Dylan Malone, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Reese Manderfield, University of Iowa

In addition to application review by the independent committee, submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program
Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program is designed to help students with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. There are 79 exons in the dystrophin gene impacted by Duchenne, and the route traveled by every person impacted by Duchenne is distinct. Sarepta’s goal through this program is to acknowledge and support individuals with Duchenne and their siblings, who are mapping out their future via educational pursuits. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. Additional information is available at https://www.sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the ‘For Investors’ section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

