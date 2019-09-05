Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. This is the second year of the scholarship program which was created to recognize exceptional individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. Twenty-three recipients were chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of Duchenne community members based on each applicant’s community involvement and a personal essay. Each of the students will receive scholarships of up to $5,000.

“On behalf of Sarepta and members of the selection committee, it is our great privilege to announce the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. As with the first year of the program, the recipients exemplify the resilience and courage of young people with Duchenne and serve as role models for others battling this disease,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “We are honored to support each of the recipients and wish them great success in the pursuit of their educational goals. I also want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the selection committee for generously giving of their time to review the applications and essays.”

2019 Named Recipients – Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Porter Aydelotte, Saddleback College

Travis Burkhard, Rochester Institute of Technology

Calum Cain, San Jose State University

Alex Carlson, University of Northern Iowa

Ryan Driscoll, High Point University

Billy Ellsworth, Community College of Allegheny County

Tucker Hart, University of Northern Iowa

Ryan Hastings, Dean College

Brennan Hebdon, Germanna Community College

Joshua Jurack, James Madison University

Siddharth Karnala, San Jose State University

Joshua Kirk, Anne Arundel Community College

John Knight, University of Colorado at Boulder

Brian Le, Stanford University

Alex Neupauer, University of California – Davis

Alexander Penny, Middle Tennessee State University

Spencer Poole, Saint Joseph’s College-Suffolk

Charley Seckler, New York University

Joseph Stallings, Anne Arundel Community College

Brady Thurman, Arizona State University

Jack Willis, Syracuse University

Nolan Willis, Syracuse University

Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on each applicant’s essay and demonstrated level of community involvement. Submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program is designed to help students diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) pursue their post-high school educational goals. There are 79 exons in the dystrophin gene impacted by Duchenne, and the route traveled by every person with Duchenne is distinct. Sarepta’s goal through this program is to acknowledge and support individuals with Duchenne who are mapping out their future via educational pursuits. Additional information is available at https://www.sarepta.com/route79 .

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in gene therapies for 6 Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), MPS IIIA, Pompe and other CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is fueled by an audacious but important mission: to profoundly improve and extend the lives of patients with rare genetic-based diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com .

