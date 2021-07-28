Breaking News
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 4, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 8374717. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the “Sarepta Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.” The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta’s website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the ‘For Investors’ section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
[email protected] 

