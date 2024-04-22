The Satanic Temple’s (TST) co-founder challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on religious freedom after the governor singled out satanists by saying they were not allowed to participate in a new chaplain program signed into law last week.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that allows school districts to adopt volunteer school chaplain services.
Under the bill, each school in the state has the option to adopt a policy allowing volunteer school chaplains t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Satanic Temple co-founder challenges Florida Gov DeSantis to debate on religious freedoms - April 21, 2024
- White House condemns ‘blatantly antisemitic’ protests as agitators engulf Columbia University - April 21, 2024
- House Dems slammed for waving Ukrainian flag in chamber of US House: ‘Disgusting’ - April 21, 2024