Breaking News
Home / Top News / SATO looking for new solutions for residents’ everyday lives in enterprise competition themed on smart everyday life

SATO looking for new solutions for residents’ everyday lives in enterprise competition themed on smart everyday life

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

SATO Corporation, Press release, 23rd October at 3:42 pm

SATO is a member of the jury of an enterprise competition (Fiksu arki) launched by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra themed on smart everyday life as sustainable development is a trend with major impacts on housing. SATO wants to be involved in efforts to identify small Finnish enterprises whose housing-related product or service may help residents make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. 

SATO Vice President for Development Monica Aro says she will participate in the jury with an excited and open mind:

– Sustainable development is a megatrend that is changing urban regions and people’s values and behaviour. Therefore housing will also have to change. Good housing and people’s wellbeing involve much more than just walls. For us at SATO, smart everyday life means finding sensible solutions that make our residents’ everyday lives easier. It can be about creating savings or experiences or solving a practical problem – different things are important to different people.
             
Several large enterprises from the housing, mobility, food and goods and services sectors are represented in the jury of the competition. The next step is to find small players who have good ideas but not necessarily the resources or competencies to take them further on their own.

– A competition like this is a great way to bring together players of different types and sizes. It opens up opportunities to find new cooperation partners and expand networks. Our aim of course is to find excellent and viable ideas supporting sustainable development that will benefit our residents by combining the strengths of SATO and a smaller enterprise, says Monica Aro.
             
Around ten of the best small enterprises will be included in a development programme where the concepts will be polished further. In the development programme, the small enterprises will receive support from the jury’s large enterprises for the development, commercialisation and consumer trials of their solution for sustainable everyday life.

Read more about the competition on the Sitra website: https://www.sitra.fi/hankkeet/fiksu-arki-yrityskilpailu/#osallistu 

For more information please contact:
SATO Corporation
Monica Aro, Vice President, Development, phone 0201 34 4006 or 0400 458 309

www.sato.fi/en

SATO is one of Finland’s leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2016 SATO owned around 25,300 apartments in Finland’s largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In accordance with the new reporting practice*, the SATO Group’s net sales in 2016 were EUR 263.0 million, operating profit EUR 267.2 million and profit before taxes EUR 219.4 million. The value of SATO’s investment assets is roughly EUR 3.4 billion.

*Net sales have been adjusted in accordance with the new reporting practice.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.