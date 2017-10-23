SATO looking for new solutions for residents’ everyday lives in enterprise competition themed on smart everyday life

SATO Corporation, Press release, 23rd October at 3:42 pm

SATO is a member of the jury of an enterprise competition (Fiksu arki) launched by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra themed on smart everyday life as sustainable development is a trend with major impacts on housing. SATO wants to be involved in efforts to identify small Finnish enterprises whose housing-related product or service may help residents make sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

SATO Vice President for Development Monica Aro says she will participate in the jury with an excited and open mind:

– Sustainable development is a megatrend that is changing urban regions and people’s values and behaviour. Therefore housing will also have to change. Good housing and people’s wellbeing involve much more than just walls. For us at SATO, smart everyday life means finding sensible solutions that make our residents’ everyday lives easier. It can be about creating savings or experiences or solving a practical problem – different things are important to different people.



Several large enterprises from the housing, mobility, food and goods and services sectors are represented in the jury of the competition. The next step is to find small players who have good ideas but not necessarily the resources or competencies to take them further on their own.

– A competition like this is a great way to bring together players of different types and sizes. It opens up opportunities to find new cooperation partners and expand networks. Our aim of course is to find excellent and viable ideas supporting sustainable development that will benefit our residents by combining the strengths of SATO and a smaller enterprise, says Monica Aro.



Around ten of the best small enterprises will be included in a development programme where the concepts will be polished further. In the development programme, the small enterprises will receive support from the jury’s large enterprises for the development, commercialisation and consumer trials of their solution for sustainable everyday life.

