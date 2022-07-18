Sauce Labs Offers Best in Class Data Privacy and Data Security for Testing Solutions with ISO 27701 Certification

Breaking News
Sauce Labs Now Holds ISO 27701, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, has earned the certification for ISO 27701 across its entire portfolio of products. ISO 27701 certifies compliance with data protection requirements that satisfy the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and other data privacy legislation that are critical for worldwide privacy assurance. This further demonstrates Sauce Labs commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information via rigorous risk management procedures, systems, and controls, as well as data protection principles set forth by global privacy laws.

Sauce Labs has implemented several defense-in-depth security measures that protect data from unauthorized access or compromise, including having met the required technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures required of SOC 2 Type II (December 2021) and ISO 27001 (January 2022) standards. ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 are rigorous, independent audits that software as a service customers demand and deserve.

“Our customers trust us with their intellectual property and confidential data every day,” commented Justin Dolly, Chief Security Officer & CIO at Sauce Labs. “This is a responsibility we take very seriously. Every customer should have the confidence that their code remains uncompromised throughout the software development lifecycle, and particularly those in financial, healthcare and other regulated industries. I am proud of the infrastructure and product teams at Sauce Labs for this achievement, and the company-wide commitment to protecting our customers’ most valuable data.”

The ISO 27701 extends data protection to cover individual data privacy, maintaining strict process in the handling of personal data.

“Sauce Labs strives to ensure lawfulness, fairness, transparency in the processing of any personal data, and to protect individual and personal rights. These tenants are at the core of Sauce Labs values and we will continue to provide the highest levels of protection for both privacy and security for our customers. We maintain a strong privacy compliance program that is founded upon core global data protection principles,” said Eric Deeds, General Counsel, Sauce Labs.

ISO 27701, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications apply to all Sauce Labs products – including the products recently acquired with Backtrace, AutonomIQ, TestFairy, and API Fortress.
  
About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com/.

