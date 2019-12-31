Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
