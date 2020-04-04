Saudi Arabia denies withdrawing from OPEC+ deal, says Russia was the one that withdrew

The Saudi foreign minister said early on Saturday that a statement attributed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin about the kingdom’s withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal is not correct, and that Russia is the one that withdrew, state agency (SPA) reported.
