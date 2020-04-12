Saudi Arabia, Russia, U.S. welcome outcome of OPEC+ meeting: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s king Salman, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump welcomed the outcome of OPEC+ meeting during a joint phone call, Saudi state news agency SPA said on late Sunday.
