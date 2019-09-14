Saudi Arabia says fires at Aramco sites ‘under control’ after drone attacks

Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces on Saturday sparked fires that the state oil company brought under control, the Saudi interior ministry spokesman said without identifying the source of the drones.
