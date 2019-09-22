Saudi Arabia says if attack launched from Iran, it would be an act of war: CNN

If an investigation shows that last week’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom would consider it an act of war, but Riyadh is currently seeking a peaceful resolution, a senior Saudi official said.
