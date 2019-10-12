Saudi Arabia says it received distress message from damaged Iranian tanker: SPA

Saudi Arabia said it received a distress message on Friday from a damaged Iranian tanker in the Red Sea but the vessel kept moving and switched off its transponder before it could provide assistance, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
