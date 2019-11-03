Saudi Arabia’s state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world’s most valuable listed company.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Highlights of Saudi Aramco intention to float - November 3, 2019
- Saudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process - November 3, 2019
- Saudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing - November 3, 2019