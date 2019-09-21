Saudi Arabia will wait for the results of an investigation before responding to last weekend’s attack on its oil facilities, for which it believes Iran is responsible, a senior official said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Arabia to wait for investigation before responding to attacks: minister - September 21, 2019
- Ukraine minister denies Trump put pressure on Zelenskiy during call: report - September 21, 2019
- French police break up ‘yellow vest’ and ‘black bloc’ protests in Paris - September 21, 2019