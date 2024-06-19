Saudi Arabia’s national airline says that it ordered more than 100 new Airbus jets, a reflection of the kingdom’s ambitious drive to lure more tourists.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Two top Penguin Random House editors are leaving as publisher transforms - June 18, 2024
- Over $450K recovered for workers of California mushroom farms that were sites of fatal shootings - June 18, 2024
- Saudi Arabia’s national carrier orders more than 100 new Airbus jets as it ramps up tourism push - June 18, 2024