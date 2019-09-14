Saudi Arabia’s oil supply disrupted after drone attacks: sources

Saudi Arabia’s oil production and exports have been disrupted, said three sources familiar with the matter, after drone attacks on two Aramco plants on Saturday, including the world’s biggest oil processing facility.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Overshadowed by U.S. corruption probe, UAW, GM near contract deadline - September 14, 2019
- Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas, seen becoming hurricane - September 14, 2019
- Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is dead: White House - September 14, 2019