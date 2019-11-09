Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for government

State-owned Saudi Aramco will sell 0.5% of its shares to individual shareholders and the government will have a lockup period of at least six months on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday.
