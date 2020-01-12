Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares

State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it had exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
