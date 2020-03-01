Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%

Shares of Saudi Aramco hit 32.50 riyals ($8.66) in intraday trade on Sunday, the lowest since it began trading in December following a record initial public offering, as oil prices plunged amid worries about the global spread of the coronavirus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- More than 500 migrants have reached Greek islands: police source - March 1, 2020
- South Korea closes churches as coronavirus tally passes 3,700 - March 1, 2020
- Iran says U.S. has no legal basis to sign agreement about Afghanistan - March 1, 2020