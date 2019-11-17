Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trillion, no overseas roadshows for IPO

Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion the Saudi crown prince had targeted but still making it potentially the world’s biggest IPO.
