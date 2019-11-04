Valuations for Saudi Aramco vary by more than $1 trillion, according to fund managers who have seen banks’ research, underscoring the uncertainty hanging over what could be the world’s largest stock market listing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Aramco value in bank research varies by more than $1 trillion: sources - November 4, 2019
- Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon - November 4, 2019
- Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths - November 4, 2019