Saudi Aramco’s top executives have met officials of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund to convince them to invest in the oil giant’s initial public offering (IPO), which could raise as much as $25.6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Aramco’s CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO: source - November 24, 2019
- Record numbers vote in Hong Kong amid angry calls for democracy - November 24, 2019
- Record numbers vote in Hong Kong in test of support for China-backed leader - November 24, 2019