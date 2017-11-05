Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed detained in corruption inquiry

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi authorities detained one of the kingdom’s most prominent businessmen and the head of the National Guard in a sweeping anti-corruption inquiry that gives Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman more authority.
