Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday – sources

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
