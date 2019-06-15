Saudi crown prince blames Iran for tanker attacks: newspaper

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in a vital oil shipping route that have raised fears of broader confrontation in the region, according to an interview with the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.
