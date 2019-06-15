Saudi crown prince calls for ‘decisive stand’ on tanker attacks

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince called on the international community to take a “decisive stand” toward attacks on two oil tankers in a vital shipping route, which he blamed on Iran during an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat.
