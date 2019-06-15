Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war: Asharq al-Awsat

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the kingdom does not want a war in the region but would not hesitate to deal with any threat to its vital interests, amid heightened tensions with rival Iran, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported on Sunday.
