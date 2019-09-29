Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran, says he prefers political solution

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one.
