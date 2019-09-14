Saudi energy minister says attacks partially halted Aramco production

Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities have partially halted crude and gas production from the world’s top oil exporter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong seeks U.S. support for pro-democracy protests - September 14, 2019
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom’s supply - September 14, 2019
- U.S. stands ready to tap emergency oil reserve after Saudi attacks: DOE - September 14, 2019