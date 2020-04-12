Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 million bpd

The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that effective oil supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
