RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman appointed two new ministers on Saturday to key security and economic posts, removing one of the royal family’s most prominent members as head of the National Guard and boosting the kingdom’s young crown prince.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi king sacks top ministers, gives more power to crown prince - November 4, 2017
- Sprint, T-Mobile call off merger after months of talks - November 4, 2017
- Manafort pledges $12 million in assets in bid to avoid house arrest: document - November 4, 2017