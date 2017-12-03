Saudi-led air strikes support Yemen’s Saleh as he shifts against Houthis

ADEN (Reuters) – A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, local media said, lending support to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh after he signaled he was abandoning his support of the Iran-aligned Houthis – a shift that could pave the way to end three years of war.
